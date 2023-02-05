7th Pay Commission: Government employees' salary hike likely to be announced during Holi, know how much

In the first week of March, a decision would be made on the dearness allowance and dearness relief for the 65 lakh central government employees and roughly 48 lakh pensioners. A significant update arrived for the central workers prior to the March decision regarding the DA raise.

The AICPI index data, which the Labor Ministry provided in December after November, did, in fact, show a drop. The gain in DA might not be as significant as anticipated after the fall in this number, reported Zee News Hindi.

In actuality, a 4 per cent increase in dearness allowance was what central staff and pensioners were waiting for. However, it is evident from the AICPI numbers for December 2022 that a 4% growth in DA at this point is all but unachievable.

Dearness Allowance could rise by 3%

The Ministry of Labor's recently released AICPI numbers for December 2022 actually show a decrease from November. From July to November, the AICPI statistics showed a consistent rise. A possible 4 per cent increase in DA was anticipated. More than one crore central employees and pensioners' dreams have been crushed by the decrease in AICPI numbers in December.

Let us inform you that in the months of October and November, the AICPI data were constant. However, the AICPI figure for December was 132.3 points. A subsequent 3 per cent rise in the dearness allowance is possible.

The dearness allowance for central staff has reached 38% following the July DA increase of 4%. In the event of a 3 per cent increase, it will now rise to 41 per cent.

Dearness allowance is revised twice a year

Let us remind you that central employees' DA (DA Hike) increases twice a year as per the Seventh Pay Commission (7th Pay Commission). Two DAs have been set: January 2022 and July 2022. Now, the January 2023 DA will be revealed.