Centre launches helpline for coronavirus, urges people to self-report

Headlines

Jawan director Atlee expresses gratitude to Shah Rukh Khan: ‘From reading tales of kings to embarking on a journey with

Centre's new move to bring down tomato prices? Modi govt's major procurement plan from Maharashtra, Karnataka

Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer Devdas Turns 21! Makers Of The Sanjay Leela Bhansali Classic Take A Trip Down Memory Lane: Watch

'Never imagined you'll be head coach and I would...': Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid recall 2011 West Indies tour

‘Send Seema Haider to Pakistan or else…’: Baloch dacoits vow to kill, rape Hindus amid PUBG love story row

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Stunning acrobatics or public nuisance? Man's arrest for cartwheels at railway platform sparks debate

Jawan director Atlee expresses gratitude to Shah Rukh Khan: ‘From reading tales of kings to embarking on a journey with

'Never imagined you'll be head coach and I would...': Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid recall 2011 West Indies tour

7 healthy and tasty food options for cheat meals

Best monsoon getaways near Delhi

10 cheapest cars with sunroof in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Surveen Chawla shines 'brighter than the sun' in yellow lehenga at Cannes 2023, see viral photos

Streaming This Week: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tiku Weds Sheru, Kafas, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Meet Rahul Bhat, once star of hit TV show Heena who quit acting for over 10 years, now stars in Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy

BTS releases new song Take Two for 10th anniversary, makes fans emotional

DNA | Monsoon rains continue to wreak havoc, triggers severe flooding in several states of India

“We are handling wrestlers’ issue very sensitively,” says Anurag Thakur

Viral! Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday spotted together in Lisbon, romantic photos fuel dating rumours

Suniel Shetty confirms crossover of Welcome with Awara Paagal Deewana, says 'we will hit it out of the park' | Exclusive

Meet the Indian director whose all films are superhits, 2 are blockbusters, can you identify the legend?

HomeIndia

technology

Centre launches helpline for coronavirus, urges people to self-report

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has launched a 24*7 helpline to respond to queries on the novel coronavirus.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 28, 2020, 11:01 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has launched a 24*7 helpline to respond to queries on the novel coronavirus.

Novel coronavirus helpline number: +91-11-23978046

A person needs help, he/she can call the number to know the details about the District and State Surveillance Officers and if required, can connect with the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) in case of any clinical query.

The ministry has also appealed passengers who have a travel history to China since January 1, 2020, to come forward for self-reporting to the call centre or the nearest health facility if they experience any symptoms such as fever, cough, respiratory distress, etc. and also inform their treating doctor.

The Indian embassy in China has already opened three hotlines to respond to concerns of those affected by this situation & is continuing to respond to concerns basis currently available information.

Even though no case of novel coronavirus infection has been confirmed in India, the suspected cases have created quite a scare across the country.

Across the country, people who flew down from China have been put under observation. As per reports, around 450 people have been kept under watch for their possible exposure to the infection. Some of them have reached out to medical authorities as a precautionary step.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health said that it has advised authorities to strengthen vigil at Panitanki (West Bengal) entry point from Nepal after a confirmed case of coronavirus case in the neighbouring country. 

The death toll in China has reached 106. On Tuesday, Chinese authorities announced that 4,515 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

After imitating Twitter, Meta now tries to copy Apple’s ‘fun’ feature

Arshad Warsi recalls expecting 'gaalis' from Jaya Bachchan on first meeting, says, 'I thought she is going to...'

Shah Rukh Khan thanks Atlee, Vijay Sethupathi, entire crew of Jawan individually, fans say 'this is why he's king'

Chandrayaan-3 has a ‘failure-based design’, ISRO chief S Somanath explains

ICAI CA Foundation June Result 2023 likely today at icai.nic.in, know how to check

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Surveen Chawla shines 'brighter than the sun' in yellow lehenga at Cannes 2023, see viral photos

Streaming This Week: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tiku Weds Sheru, Kafas, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Meet Rahul Bhat, once star of hit TV show Heena who quit acting for over 10 years, now stars in Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Leone poses with family

Esha Gupta raises the temperature in shimmery bodycon dress with plunging neckline at IIFA, fans drool over her hotness

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE