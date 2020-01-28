Centre launches helpline for coronavirus, urges people to self-report

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has launched a 24*7 helpline to respond to queries on the novel coronavirus.

Novel coronavirus helpline number: +91-11-23978046

A person needs help, he/she can call the number to know the details about the District and State Surveillance Officers and if required, can connect with the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) in case of any clinical query.

The ministry has also appealed passengers who have a travel history to China since January 1, 2020, to come forward for self-reporting to the call centre or the nearest health facility if they experience any symptoms such as fever, cough, respiratory distress, etc. and also inform their treating doctor.

The Indian embassy in China has already opened three hotlines to respond to concerns of those affected by this situation & is continuing to respond to concerns basis currently available information.

Even though no case of novel coronavirus infection has been confirmed in India, the suspected cases have created quite a scare across the country.

Across the country, people who flew down from China have been put under observation. As per reports, around 450 people have been kept under watch for their possible exposure to the infection. Some of them have reached out to medical authorities as a precautionary step.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health said that it has advised authorities to strengthen vigil at Panitanki (West Bengal) entry point from Nepal after a confirmed case of coronavirus case in the neighbouring country.

The death toll in China has reached 106. On Tuesday, Chinese authorities announced that 4,515 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.