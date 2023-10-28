Centre imposes minimum export price of USD 800 per tonne on onion till Dec 31

Onion prices have further risen to Rs 65-80 per kilogramme in the retail market of the national capital on lower supply.

The Union government on Saturday imposed a minimum export price (MEP) of USD 800 per tonne on onion exports till December 31 this year with a view to increase availability of the vegetable in the domestic market and contain prices.

"Exports on onion is free. MEP of USD 800 FOB (free on board) per tonne is imposed till December 31, 2023," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade said in a notification.

Mother Dairy, which has around 400 Safal retail stores in the Delhi-NCR, is selling loose onions at Rs 67 per kg. E-commerce portal Bigbasket is selling at Rs 67 per kg, while Otipy at Rs 70 per kg. Local vendors are selling onions at Rs 80 per kg.