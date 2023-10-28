Headlines

Centre imposes minimum export price of USD 800 per tonne on onion till Dec 31

'You’ve made an excuse': Ex-PAK players accuse Shadab Khan of faking injury to evade defeat against South Africa

Israel-Hamas conflict: Elon Musk says Starlink will support connectivity in Gaza

IND vs ENG, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs England Match 29

'Not responding to Babar Azam’: Ex-Pak player targets PCB amid Pakistan’s disappointing performance in WC 2023

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'You’ve made an excuse': Ex-PAK players accuse Shadab Khan of faking injury to evade defeat against South Africa

'Not responding to Babar Azam’: Ex-Pak player targets PCB amid Pakistan’s disappointing performance in WC 2023

Karwa Chauth 2023: Foods you must include in your sargi thali to stay energised

Seven times Bigg Boss 17's Manasvi Mamgai set internet on fire with bold photos

10 veggies that boost immunity during winter

Lunar Eclipse 2023: All you need to know about the Chandra Grahan

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

Who are the 8 ex-Indian navy officers sentenced to death penalty in 'Espionage' case in Qatar?

Game-changer move: India ramps up border drone defense after Hamas attack on Israel

US destroys two Syrian facilities after its forces were attack more than 12 times | US vs Syria

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar almost gets into fight after Samarth Jurel calls Isha Malviya 'jhooti no 1'

Tara Sutaria reveals she didn’t shower for weeks for this reason while filming Apurva: ‘I rolled in mud…’

This low-budget film with no stars, sells out 2000 tickets in 2 minutes at MAMI Film Festival

HomeIndia

India

Centre imposes minimum export price of USD 800 per tonne on onion till Dec 31

Onion prices have further risen to Rs 65-80 per kilogramme in the retail market of the national capital on lower supply.

article-main
Latest News

PTI

Updated: Oct 28, 2023, 08:02 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Union government on Saturday imposed a minimum export price (MEP) of USD 800 per tonne on onion exports till December 31 this year with a view to increase availability of the vegetable in the domestic market and contain prices.

"Exports on onion is free. MEP of USD 800 FOB (free on board) per tonne is imposed till December 31, 2023," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade said in a notification.

Onion prices have further risen to Rs 65-80 per kilogramme in the retail market of the national capital on lower supply.

Mother Dairy, which has around 400 Safal retail stores in the Delhi-NCR, is selling loose onions at Rs 67 per kg. E-commerce portal Bigbasket is selling at Rs 67 per kg, while Otipy at Rs 70 per kg. Local vendors are selling onions at Rs 80 per kg.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Apple’s Shazam app rolls out new ‘Concerts’ section

Delhi's air quality plunges to 'poor' category; AQI at 256

Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Vikrant Massey-starrer 12th Fail won’t be available on OTT till next year because…

Sharad Purnima 2023: When to celebrate? Date, time, rituals, more

Amazon Great Indian Sale 2023: Find best deals on office chairs with incredible offers

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE