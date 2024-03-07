Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Animal writer Sourabh Gupta reacts to controversies, Ranbir Kapoor's 'pad change' dialogue: 'Cinema mein mardon ko..'

Centre declares terror mastermind Mohammad Qasim Gujjar as designated terrorist: Amit Shah

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's big announcement ahead of Lok Sabha polls: Electricity subsidy extended till...

India vs England 5th Test: IND 135/1 at stumps on day 1, Rohit, Yashasvi score fifties; ENG 218 all out

Maha Shivratri 2024 Fasting rules: Dos and Don'ts to keep in mind for Shiv puja

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Animal writer Sourabh Gupta reacts to controversies, Ranbir Kapoor's 'pad change' dialogue: 'Cinema mein mardon ko..'

India vs England 5th Test: IND 135/1 at stumps on day 1, Rohit, Yashasvi score fifties; ENG 218 all out

Maha Shivratri 2024 Fasting rules: Dos and Don'ts to keep in mind for Shiv puja

IPL finals which finished in last over

Foods to eat after meal to boost metabolism

Miss World 2023: Unknown facts about Sini Shetty

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

IPL 2024: All Time Greatest IPL 11 Without Rohit Sharma & AB de Villiers? | Cricket Show | Podcast

Indian Classical Dancer Amarnath Ghosh Shot Dead In US, Actress Devoleena Tweet About The Incident

Meet Bansuri Swaraj, Sushma Swaraj's Daughter, Who's Making Her Lok Sabha Debut

Animal writer Sourabh Gupta reacts to controversies, Ranbir Kapoor's 'pad change' dialogue: 'Cinema mein mardon ko..'

Maidaan trailer: Coach Ajay Devgn takes India into 'golden era of football' with his team of underdogs

This Indian show with no star beat Dunki, Animal, Railway Men in top 10 most-watched series, films on Netflix globally

HomeIndia

India

Centre declares terror mastermind Mohammad Qasim Gujjar as designated terrorist: Amit Shah

Announcing the government's decision, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said LeT operative Gujjar has caused numerous deaths and injuries with terror attacks and is involved in planning a war against India.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Mar 07, 2024, 05:35 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Narendra Modi government on Thursday declared Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative Mohammad Qasim Gujjar, the mastermind of several terror attacks, a designated terrorist. Announcing the government's decision, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said LeT operative Gujjar has caused numerous deaths and injuries with terror attacks and is involved in planning a war against India.

"Anyone found involved in activities against the unity and integrity of the nation will be dealt with ruthlessly," Shah posted on X.

Gujjar alias Salman alias Suleman with the intention to wage war against the country has been involved in carrying out a wide-range of terrorist activities, including coordinating, supplying, identifying locations for drones for dropping arms, ammunition, improvised explosive devices and cash, and delivering and managing consignments from across the border, according to an official notification.

He has also been involved in creating new terror modules through recruitment and radicalisation by various means, including social media and other online encrypted communication applications, it said.

The home ministry said the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, has been enacted to provide for more effective prevention of certain unlawful activities of individuals and associations, for dealing with terrorist activities and for matters connected therewith.

The central government believes that 32-year-old Gujjar, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district and is currently residing in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, belongs to the LeT, a banned organisation, the notification said.

He has been involved in various terror attacks and bomb blasts, and is responsible for the death and injury of a number of people in these terror incidents. This led to the decision to designate Gujjar a terrorist, it said.

He will be the 57th individual to be designated a terrorist under anti-terror law UA(P)A.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI) 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

PM Modi unveils India's first underwater metro along with multiple projects worth Rs 15400 crore in Kolkata

Meet man, made Rs 450000000000 firm from just Rs 5 lakh, has over Rs 19864 crore net worth, he is…

Meet world's richest person, much more wealth than Mukesh Ambani, not Elon Musk, Bernard Arnault, Zuckerberg, has...

Viral video: Street vendor makes golgappe stuffed with fruits, internet calls it 'yuck'

Vivo V30 Pro, Vivo V30 launched in India: Price, specifications and more

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement