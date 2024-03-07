Centre declares terror mastermind Mohammad Qasim Gujjar as designated terrorist: Amit Shah

The Narendra Modi government on Thursday declared Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative Mohammad Qasim Gujjar, the mastermind of several terror attacks, a designated terrorist. Announcing the government's decision, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said LeT operative Gujjar has caused numerous deaths and injuries with terror attacks and is involved in planning a war against India.

"Anyone found involved in activities against the unity and integrity of the nation will be dealt with ruthlessly," Shah posted on X.

Gujjar alias Salman alias Suleman with the intention to wage war against the country has been involved in carrying out a wide-range of terrorist activities, including coordinating, supplying, identifying locations for drones for dropping arms, ammunition, improvised explosive devices and cash, and delivering and managing consignments from across the border, according to an official notification.

He has also been involved in creating new terror modules through recruitment and radicalisation by various means, including social media and other online encrypted communication applications, it said.

The home ministry said the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, has been enacted to provide for more effective prevention of certain unlawful activities of individuals and associations, for dealing with terrorist activities and for matters connected therewith.

The central government believes that 32-year-old Gujjar, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district and is currently residing in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, belongs to the LeT, a banned organisation, the notification said.

He has been involved in various terror attacks and bomb blasts, and is responsible for the death and injury of a number of people in these terror incidents. This led to the decision to designate Gujjar a terrorist, it said.

He will be the 57th individual to be designated a terrorist under anti-terror law UA(P)A.

