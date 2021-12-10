CDS General Bipin Rawat's funeral procession begins, cremation at 5 pm

As hundreds gather to pay tribute outside of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat's Delhi residence, his final journey has begun to the Brar Square in the Delhi cantonment area where he and his wife will be cremated together on Friday, December 10.

The last rites of CDS General Bipin Rawat \ will take place today at 5 pm at Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantonment with full military honours.

As per reports, approximately 800 service personnel will be in attendance for the military funeral of the CDS.

Delhi: A crowd joins the funeral procession of #CDSGeneralBipinRawat as it proceeds to Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantonment. pic.twitter.com/qRaVoJdW9D — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2021

CDS Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat along 11 other armed forces personnel were killed in an IAF helicopter crash on Wednesday, December 10 near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu.

Earlier today, Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal paid final tributes to CDS Gen Bipin Rawat at his residence in Delhi.

Other leaders like Congress' senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge, former Defence Minister AK Antony and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also paid tribute to CDS Gen Rawat on Friday.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, NSA Ajit Doval, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and others paid tribute to Brig LS Lidder at Brar Square, Delhi Cantt today. The three service chiefs - Army Chief Gen MM Naravane, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar & IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari also paid tribute to Brig LS Lidder in Delhi.