Caught on camera: Guests brutally beaten up by bouncers outside Gurugram nightclub

Another shocking incident of altercation between guests at a nightclub and bouncers has surfaced. Six people, which include a manager at a noted IT firm and 4 women, suffered injuries after they were allegedly thrashed by around 8-10 bouncers and two of the club’s managers. The incident took place on the road in Gurugram’s Udyog Vihar Phase 2 locality. On the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

Bouncers and managers of the Casa Danza club beat up the guests with sticks after one of the female guests was allegedly touched inappropriately and molested by a bouncer, IANS reported citing their complaint.

The video of men brutally thrashing victims on the street surfaced on social media.

The complaint was made by one Mayank Chaudhary, who resides in Gurugram’s Sector 28. As per his complaint to the police, he and three women friends visited the nightclub at around 2 am on the intervening night of August 7 and 8. He had narrated that a female friend was inappropriately touched by a bouncer on the entry which led to the incident. He alleged that the bouncers also took Rs 10,000-12,000 from his pocket.

“There I met my other friend Pushpak and his sister outside the club. During entry one of the bouncers touched my female friend inappropriately and when she objected, few other bouncers came to the spot and called their managers Lokesh and Santosh. My friend then complained to the duo manager about molestation. The managers then ordered the bouncers to beat us and get all of us out from the club," he told the police.

"Thereafter, around 8-10 bouncers in black clothes and the duo managers joined together and beat me and my friends with sticks and slapped us multiple times. They pushed us to the ground in front of the club and on the road. They even snatched Pushpak’s iWatch and Rs 10,000-12,000 from my pocket," the complainant alleged.

"Due to traffic jam, they left us on the road and the duo managers threatened us with dire consequences and returned to the club," he had added.

An FIR has been registered at the Udyog Vihar police station against unknown persons under sections 147, 149, 323, 354A (I)(i), 379A and 506 of the Indian Penal Code.

"We have registered a case in this regard. We are also verifying the facts about the incident. The accused will be arrested soon," Anil Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Udyog Vihar police station told IANS.

The nightclub’s representative has rejected the accusations by the complainant.

