Elon Musk, British PM Rishi Sunak talk about China, killer robots and meaning of life; watch video

'Deeply disturbed': US on Indian student stabbed in Indiana

Cash-for-query: What is Mahua Moitra accusing panel members for as she stages walk out from LS meeting?

BJP MP Vinod Kumar Sonkar repeatedly asked personal questions to Mahua Moitra including details of her relationship with businessman Darshan Hiranandani.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 03, 2023, 06:53 AM IST

Mahua Moitra, Trinamool Congress MP, appeared before the Lok Sabha’s ethics committee on Thursday in response to the allegations that she had accepted cash in exchange for posing inquiries aimed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and industrialist Gautam Adani in Parliament. However, she and five other opposition panel members left the dramatic hearing early, accusing the chairperson of being unethical and asking her "filthy" and "personal" questions.

BJP MP Vinod Kumar Sonkar repeatedly asked personal questions to Mahua Moitra including details of her relationship with businessman Darshan Hiranandani. 

She wrote to LS Speaker Om Birla, alleging that she was subjected to “vastraharan” (disrobing” by him in front of panellists.

“I write to you in great anguish today to update you on the unethical, sordid, and prejudiced behaviour meted out to me at the hearing of the ethics committee by the chairman. I have been subjected to the proverbial vastraharan (disrobing) by him in the presence of all members of the committee,” she said.

Danish Ali, a politician for the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), who was one of the MPs to leave, claimed that the panel had posed unethical questions. “Draupadi has been disrobed. We walked out because Moitra was asked who she speaks to at night. This is too much,” he said.

Moitra expressed her desire to “cross-examine” Supreme Court lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai, who claimed that although he had already provided his statement to the Parliament Ethics Committee and was subjected to cross-examination, he was "available and willing" to do the same for anyone else in accordance with the legal process.

According to Dehadrai, his stance on the matter has not altered. The Supreme Court attorney said, “I have stood for the truth and stood for what I have said in my affidavit and that position has not changed.”

Serious accusations have been made against Moitra, claiming that she gave her password and login to businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for money and favours to ask questions in Parliament. Hiranandani has confirmed the allegations. She could lose her right to serve in the Lok Sabha if found guilty. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

