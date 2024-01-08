Case filed against Amit Malviya for 'defaming' Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Headlines

Excise policy PMLA case: Delhi HC issues notice to ED on AAP leader Sanjay Singh's bail plea

Meet man who left college at 18, earned Rs 1200 crore at 20, he is CEO of...

Meet Indian businessman who bought Rs 4000 crore property while strolling on street

Meet actress launched by Amitabh; was Shah Rukh's heroine, one rumour finished her career, had to leave India, now is...

Google may delete all your 'important' files automatically, to keep your data you need to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Excise policy PMLA case: Delhi HC issues notice to ED on AAP leader Sanjay Singh's bail plea

Meet man who left college at 18, earned Rs 1200 crore at 20, he is CEO of...

Meet Indian businessman who bought Rs 4000 crore property while strolling on street

Benefits of walking on empty stomach

Diabetes: 8 exercises to control blood sugar spike

8 health-promoting spices for winter

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Israeli Drone Attack Kills 6 Palestinians In West Bank City Of Jenin

COVID Update: India Records 756 Fresh Covid Cases, 5 Deaths In ast 24 hours

'Boycott Maldives' Trends After Maldivian MP Takes A Jibe At PM Modi's Lakshadweep Visit, Sparks Row

Meet actress launched by Amitabh; was Shah Rukh's heroine, one rumour finished her career, had to leave India, now is...

India's most successful actor has earned Rs 8500 crore at box office; beat Amitabh, Rajinikanth, Salman, Akshay, Prabhas

Isha Koppikar's husband Timmy Narang puts an end to separation rumours, confirms their divorce: 'I don’t see why...'

HomeIndia

India

Case filed against Amit Malviya for 'defaming' Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

A Police complaint has been filed against BJP's Amit Malviya for social media post on Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

Latest News

PTI

Updated: Jan 08, 2024, 09:40 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Senior TMC leader Chandrima Bhattacharya has filed a police complaint against BJP leader Amit Malviya for allegedly making defamatory remarks against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Bhattacharya's complaint was in response to Malviya's post on X where he claimed that absconding TMC leader Sahajahan Sheikh, the main accused in the assault case on Enforcement Directorate sleuths, has managed to escape the clutches of law enforcement agencies because of "patronage of Mamata Banerjee." "Shahjahan, who claimed to be a don of Sandeshkhali, is absconding. This would not have been possible without the patronage of Mamata Banerjee, who is also the Home Minister of West Bengal," read a portion of Malviya's post on X.

"We have filed a complaint and urged the police to take immediate action against Malviya for his defamatory remarks against the chief minister," Bhattacharya, also a state minister, told reporters on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal BJP criticised the TMC for trying to “use” the police to silence the truth.

"Whatever Amit Malviya has said is completely true. It is the TMC government which has been shielding the criminals, and this tendency has led to lawlessness in the state," BJP leader Rahul Sinha said.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'As I move on...': IAS Athar Aamir transferred in major administrative reshuffle in J-K

Meet tribal boy who worked as delivery agent, took loan of Rs 85,000; now pursuing MBBS, but still struggling to...

This outsider once had only Rs 18 in bank account, lived off one packet of biscuits a day, now takes Rs 6 crore per film

Bilkis Bano case: SC to deliver verdict on pleas against remission granted to convicts today

Meet IAS officer who was once mocked for her poor English, cracked UPSC exam in 2016, got AIR...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE