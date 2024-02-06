Twitter
Headlines

Rohit Sharma's wife bashes MI coach Mark Boucher's claims on captaincy, 'so many things...'

Monkey fever kills 2 in Karnataka: Know causes, symptoms and preventive tips

Meet Narayana Murthy’s brother-in-law, Indian genius from IIT, donated more than Rs 208 crore, he is…

UCC Bill Uttarakhand: Registration of live-in relationships mandatory within 1 month

'Can implement UCC in BJP-ruled states, won't...': TMC MP Saugata Roy

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Rohit Sharma's wife bashes MI coach Mark Boucher's claims on captaincy, 'so many things...'

Monkey fever kills 2 in Karnataka: Know causes, symptoms and preventive tips

Meet Narayana Murthy’s brother-in-law, Indian genius from IIT, donated more than Rs 208 crore, he is…

Indian actors to make international debut in 2024

Health benefits of consuming tofu

Tips to calm an upset child 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Katrina Kaif's doppelganger, has worked with Ranbir, Ajay Devgn, Shahid, successful entrepreneur, owns...

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights: Jaiswal, Bumrah Put India In Dominant Position Against England

Is Yashasvi Jaiswal The Next Virender Sehwag? Statistical Comparison | India vs England 2nd Test

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights: Yashasvi Jaiswal Hits 179*, India End Day 1 On 336/6 | Cricket

Meet actress whose debut film was blockbuster, her 2 movies earned over Rs 3000 crore, left Bollywood suddenly due to..

This actor romanced Aishwarya, was bigger than Vijay; one mistake ruined career, became mechanic, cleaned toilets, now..

Darshan Jariwala resigns as CINTAA vice president after allegations of impregnating journalist

HomeIndia

India

'Can implement UCC in BJP-ruled states, won't...': TMC MP Saugata Roy

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami tabled the Uniform Civil Code 2024 Bill in the State Assembly in Dehradun on Tuesday. The ongoing special four-day session of the assembly began on Monday.

article-main

ANI

Updated: Feb 06, 2024, 03:05 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

On the day when the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill was tabled in the Uttarakhand State Assembly, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saugata Roy said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) can do so in states ruled by their party but it will not be possible in West Bengal. "They can implement UCC in BJP-ruled states but it will not happen in West Bengal," Roy said speaking to reporters at the Parliament premises on Tuesday.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami tabled the Uniform Civil Code 2024 Bill in the State Assembly in Dehradun on Tuesday. The ongoing special four-day session of the assembly began on Monday. Speaking on the ongoing raids by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Delhi, Roy said that it is an "old game" of the ruling government and it is their "main arm".

"That is an old game. ED is the main arm of the government. So they will continue to do so, so far they have not been able to prove any case," the TMC MP said. The Enforcement Directorate is conducting searches at nearly 10 locations, including the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary, among others connected to the Aam Aadmi Party.

According to sources, the raids are part of a money laundering probe being conducted by the agency. ED raid is also reportedly underway at the residence of AAP MP ND Gupta in Delhi. 

Speaking on the One Nation, One Election proposal sent by former President Ramnath Kovind, Roy said, "No. We have said that we are not (supporting One Nation One Election)."

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who was scheduled to attend a meeting on the One Nation One Election on Tuesday, cancelled her trip citing the state budget. Earlier this month, Banerjee launched a scathing attack on the BJP's proposal of 'One nation, One election', asserting that it would pave the way for "dictatorship and erode India's diversity."

"Are you moving towards a presidential form of government? To put it clearly, it would mean that there is one king, one man, one ruler, one nation, one language, one food, and everything is the same," CM Banerjee said. 

READ | FM Nirmala Sitharaman to move The Finance Bill 2024, Lok Sabha to discuss Interim Budget

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Pakistan Elections 2024: Final trigger for an imploding Pakistan?

Meet genius girl who passed school at 10, UG at 13, became India’s youngest Phd holder at 22; is also world champion...

'Lost courage to contest polls': PM Modi's sharp attack on opposition

FIR against Poonam Pandey, manager for 'spreading fake news' in connection with her death hoax

Meet superstar, whose boyfriend faked his death to avoid legal case, disappeared abroad with new girlfriend, now he...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Katrina Kaif's doppelganger, has worked with Ranbir, Ajay Devgn, Shahid, successful entrepreneur, owns...

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE