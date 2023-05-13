Bypoll election results 2023 LIVE updates: Counting begins for Jalandhar LS by-election, four assembly seats

File photo

Bypoll Election Results 2023: The counting of votes begins in the Punjabi parliamentary constituency of Jalandhar and four state assembly districts in the Indian states of Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, and Meghalaya. To decide the fate of the candidates contesting the results, counting has begun at 8 am. Chhanbey and Suar in Uttar Pradesh, Jharsuguda in Odisha, and Sohiong in Meghalaya are the assembly districts.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) are all competing for the high-stake Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat. The byelection outcome will also be viewed as the Bhagwant Mann administration's performance during the previous year.

Santokh Singh Chaudhary, a congressman from Jalandhar, passed away on January 14 from a heart arrest sustained while participating in the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, leaving the seat vacant.

READ: UP Bypoll Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Counting of votes to begin soon for Suar, Chhanbey assembly seats

While the Congress nominated Karamjit Kaur, the wife of Santokh Chaudhary, former MLA Sushil Rinku, who left the Congress to join the ruling party, ran as the AAP's candidate. Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal, a Dalit Sikh who left the Shiromani Akali Dal, was put forward by the BJP, and the SAD has declared its support for doctor and two-term MLA Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi from the Banga seat.