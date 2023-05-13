Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Bypoll election results 2023 LIVE updates: Counting begins for Jalandhar LS by-election, four assembly seats

The counting will begin at 8 am to decide the fate of the candidates contesting the polls.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 13, 2023, 08:15 AM IST

Bypoll election results 2023 LIVE updates: Counting begins for Jalandhar LS by-election, four assembly seats
File photo

Bypoll Election Results 2023: The counting of votes begins in the Punjabi parliamentary constituency of Jalandhar and four state assembly districts in the Indian states of Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, and Meghalaya. To decide the fate of the candidates contesting the results, counting has begun at 8 am. Chhanbey and Suar in Uttar Pradesh, Jharsuguda in Odisha, and Sohiong in Meghalaya are the assembly districts.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) are all competing for the high-stake Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat. The byelection outcome will also be viewed as the Bhagwant Mann administration's performance during the previous year.

Santokh Singh Chaudhary, a congressman from Jalandhar, passed away on January 14 from a heart arrest sustained while participating in the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, leaving the seat vacant.

READ: UP Bypoll Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Counting of votes to begin soon for Suar, Chhanbey assembly seats

While the Congress nominated Karamjit Kaur, the wife of Santokh Chaudhary, former MLA Sushil Rinku, who left the Congress to join the ruling party, ran as the AAP's candidate. Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal, a Dalit Sikh who left the Shiromani Akali Dal, was put forward by the BJP, and the SAD has declared its support for doctor and two-term MLA Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi from the Banga seat.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Sunny Singh, Adipurush's Lakshman, who made TV debut with Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay
Streaming This Week: Gaslight, Murder Mystery 2, Amigos, OTT release to binge-watch
In pics: Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar attend Pamela Chopra's funeral
YouTuber Manoj Dey secretly marries girlfriend Jyoti Shree Mahato, pics surprise his 40 lakh subscribers
From Rekha to Zeenat: Look at alleged love affairs of Pakistan's ex PM Imran Khan with Bollywood actresses
Speed Reads
More
First-image
36 PGIMER nursing students barred from leaving hostel for missing 100th episode of PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat'
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.