UP Bypoll Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Counting of votes to begin soon for Suar, Chhanbey assembly seats

File photo

UP Bypoll Result 2023: The counting of votes for the bypolls is set to begin in Uttar Pradesh's Suar and Chhanbey Assembly constituencies today (May 13). The BJP has given both seats to its ally Apna Dal (S). The Suar assembly seat fell vacant after Abdullah Azam was disqualified, following his conviction in a criminal case while the Chhanbey seat was declared vacant after the demise of sitting MLA Rahul Kol.

The voting was held on May 10. Compared to 2022, the polling percentage decreased in the byelection for two UP assembly seats. As a result of allegations made by the Samajwadi Party that officials hindered voters from casting ballots in some booths, Suar recorded 44.95% of the vote and Chhanbey recorded 39.51%. The turnout was lower than in the 2022 assembly elections, when Chhanbey and Suar received 57.91% and 69.34% of the vote, respectively.