BREAKING: Hours after RPG attack, second blast reported in Punjab's Mohali

Shortly after an RPG blast was reported in the Punjab Police intelligence building in Mohali, another blast has been reported from the Punjab city. This makes it the second blast to occur in Mohali over the last 24 hours.

It is being reported that the second blast reported from Mohali was of low intensity. The exact details of what caused the explosion are not known yet, and there have been no casualties as of now. The security forces are currently probing the matter.

This comes a little over 12 hours after an explosion was reported from the building of the Punjab Police intelligence division in Mohali. The police force had confirmed that there was a blast on the third floor of the building, with no casualties reported.

It must be noted that both the blasts occurred in Punjab’s Mohali when the police forces were already on high alert due to previous threats.

On late Monday night, a projectile was fired at the Punjab Police intelligence building, which resulted in a blast. According to reports, the blast took place on the third floor of the Punjab Police building, when a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) was thrown through an opening.

The explosion on the premises of the Punjab Police office was reported on the same day when the police forces in the state recovered an IED equipped with RDX packed in a metallic black coloured box weighing approximately 2.5 kg from Naushehra Pannuan village in the Tarn Taran district.

On Monday, the intelligence agencies had also asked the Punjab Police to beef up the security in VIP areas of the state following the receipt of two letters from a commander of Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad.

