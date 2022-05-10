Punjab RPG blast: No second explosion reported in Mohali, says SSP

Photo - PTI

Reports of a second explosion in Punjab’s Mohali surfaced on media reports around 18 hours after an RPG blast was reported in the area. Issuing a clarification on these media reports, the Punjab Police has denied any such reports.

SSP Vivek Soni denies media reports of a second explosion in Mohali, Punjab. — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2022

While speaking to news agency ANI, SSP Vivek Soni denied the media reports of a second explosion taking place in Mohali, Punjab. This comes just a few minutes after reports of another explosion taking place in the city emerged.

As per several media reports, just 18 hours after an RPG attack inside a Punjab Police building, a second blast was reported from Mohali. Reports suggested that it was a low-intensity blast, and no casualties were reported from the incident.

This comes just as Punjab Police and security forces in Mohali remain on high alert regarding multiple threats and incidents reported in the city.

On late Monday night, a projectile was fired at the Punjab Police intelligence building, which resulted in a blast. According to reports, the blast took place on the third floor of the Punjab Police building, when a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) was thrown through an opening.

The explosion on the premises of the Punjab Police office was reported on the same day when the police forces in the state recovered an IED equipped with RDX packed in a metallic black coloured box weighing approximately 2.5 kg from Naushehra Pannuan village in the Tarn Taran district.

