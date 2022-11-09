Search icon
Another earthquake hit India, tremors felt in Uttarakhand

The depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the ground, the National Centre for Seismology reported on Wednesday morning.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 09, 2022, 07:31 AM IST

Earthquake (File)

Hours after strong tremors were felt in Delhi and adjoining areas following an earthquake in Nepal, tremors were felt in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh on Wednesday morning. 

The magnitude of the earthquake was 4.3. It hit the hilly town at 6.27 am today. The depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the ground, the National Centre for Seismology reported on Wednesday morning. 

Early on Wednesday, tremors were felt in Delhi and other north Indian cities after a 6.3-magnitude earthquake hit Nepal at around 2 am. The epicenter of the earthquake was 90 km southeast of Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand, bordering Nepal.

Nine people have died in Nepal's Doti district as their houses collapsed due to the tremors. 

Also read: Nepal earthquake: 6 killed in Doti, strong tremors rock Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad

The earthquake also triggered a landslide in the district. Several houses were damaged. The Nepali Army has been pressed into rescue and relief operations. 

