Brawl between two groups in Noida Society after resident accused of misbehaving with women | Photo: Twitter/@iamneetushammi

On Thursday night, two groups got into a fight in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The fight is said to have resulted in the destruction of flower pots outside the houses. Following the incident, a large group of residents assembled in the society, where a scuffle lasted till late night. Online footage of a brawl between two groups in Noida's Hyde Park neighbourhood has appeared online.

Sources claim that the argument stemmed from an argument over elections for the Sector 78 society's Apartment Owners Association (AOA). After learning about the incident, a team from Kotwali Sector 113 police station arrived at the scene and stabilised the situation. One side accused the other of acting inappropriately around women.

Anil Yadav, a local Congress leader, claimed that Abhishek Tiwari, one of the perpetrators, is closely linked to the BJP and actively participates in the frequent crimes. He shared a video of the incident on Twitter, "For the last few days, crimes are continuously increasing in Noida and criminals are connected or protected by BJP somewhere. No arrests yet in this case. Doesn't it question the functioning of @noidapolice"

Some of the accused were drunk when the fight occurred, according to SHO Sharad Kant. There have also been disagreements about the AOA in the past. A brawl broke out between two groups of people backing opposing candidates for the post of President of Noida's Hyde Park complex's Apartment Owners Association. Two women who were involved in the fight suffered minor wounds.

