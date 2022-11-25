Bharat Biotech's Intranasal Covid-19 Booster gets DCGI nod for emergency use

A restricted use of the intranasal "Five Arms" booster dose for COVID-19 patients has been approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), it has been reported. For individuals 18 years of age and older, the DCGI has authorised the use of Bharat Biotech's five arms heterologous booster, according to sources who spoke to ANI.

According to a source, the nasal vaccine iNCOVACC has received an emergency use authorization (EUA) for restricted emergency use as the third dose for adults, regardless of whether they have already received doses of Covaxin or Covishield.

Due to the organised immune systems of the nasal mucosa, the nasal path has good potential for vaccination, according to the vaccine manufacturer. As a result, intranasal immunisation with ChAd-SARS-CoV-2-S can stimulate an immune reaction in the nose, which serves as the virus' entrance, preventing illness, infection, and transmission.

READ | Perpetrators were 'taught a lesson in 2002', BJP established permanent peace in Gujarat: Amit Shah hits out at Congress

"Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL), a global leader in vaccine innovation and developer of vaccines for infectious diseases, today announced that iNCOVACC (BBV154), has received approval under Restricted Use in Emergency Situation for ages 18 and above," Bharat Biotech said in a official statement.

Recently, a meeting of the subject expert committee was held to discuss the five-arm intranasal heterologous booster from Bharat Biotech. The SEC recommended this Covid-19 vaccine for those over the age of 18 during the meeting. In September, Bharat Biotech submitted a DCGI application for the market authorization of the intranasal heterologous booster dose known as "Five Arms."

Data on vaccine development will be forwarded to journals with peer review "To ascertain iNCOVACC's effect on safety, an evaluation was conducted. The trial's reactogenic events and adverse events were remarkably comparable to information from other Covid-19 vaccines that has been published. Data on product development will be published in peer-reviewed journals and made publicly accessible, " statement further noted.

Following the second dose, six months later, the nasal vaccine can be administered. It is simple to administer because it doesn't involve using needles. The intranasal vaccine, according to Bharat Biotech, provokes a broad immune response. It is likely to prevent COVID-19 transmission as well as infection.

READ | Delhi excise policy case: No mention of Manish Sisodia in CBI chargesheet, agency says probe on his involvement underway

(With inputs from ANI & IANS)