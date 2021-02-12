Book your train tickets in no time through IRCTC iPay, here's how

As part of its drive to achieve innovation and provide better services to the customers, Indian Railways keep on bringing forth new features. To make it easier for the customers to book their train tickets, there is now a facility to book these tickets without any fuss in a matter of seconds. The Indian Railway Tourism and Catering Corporation (IRCTC) has started its payment gateway IRCTC-iPay and it is now live for use by the train travellers.

The new payment gateway of the IRCTC would save a lot of time as compared to the amount of time customers spend on the payment gateways of their banks. It would also allow a quick refund for the passengers if and when they cancel their train tickets.

The IRCTC said that it upgraded its user interface keeping in view the self-reliant India campaign of the central government. The IRCTC is making quick changes to its website as it is one of the largest e-commerce websites in the Asia-Pacific. The improvement would benefit many as about 83 per cent of its reserve tickets are booked on the website, said the IRCTC.

Use IRCTC iPay gateway

To make use of the IRCTC iPay gateway, the customer would have to give details and one-time mandate for the use of debit card of their UPI bank account or another form of payment. They can then authorise these payment instructions for all their future transaction for buying tickets too.

The IRCTC iPay gateway also allows an instant refund to users when they book their tickets through the IRCTC website or the mobile app.

The IRCTC suggests that the AutoPay facility in this case would also increase the reliability of getting a ticket booked. It not only makes the refund procedure much easier, but the new payment gateway would reduce the time it takes to book a ticket as well.