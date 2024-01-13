BJP has made Ram Mandir an issue: Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Congress not attending Pran Pratishtha event

Headlines

Hours after quitting from Congress, Milind Deora joins Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he’s hopeless about Bollywood’s future: ‘Crores of people like commercial cinema, but…’

Delhi schools to reopen tomorrow, no classes before 9am and beyond 5pm

At 15°C maximum temperature, Kashmir is warmer than Delhi this year; know how it is affecting tourism

'No compromise on...': Sanjay Raut as Milind Deora quits Congress

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IND vs AFG Live Score, 2nd T20I: Virat Kohli returns as India eye series win in Indore

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he’s hopeless about Bollywood’s future: ‘Crores of people like commercial cinema, but…’

At 15°C maximum temperature, Kashmir is warmer than Delhi this year; know how it is affecting tourism

Makar Sankranti 2024: 8 dishes to make at home

7 health benefits of consuming fish in winters

Most hardworking animals in world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

Debris Of Missing IAF Aircraft Traced In Bay of Bengal, Discovered After 7 Years

Bengaluru Murder Case: Cab Driver Shares Details On Suchna's Behavior While Traveling To Karnatak

COVID-19 Sub-Variant JN.1: Number of Cases Cross 1,000 Mark In 16 States And UTs

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he’s hopeless about Bollywood’s future: ‘Crores of people like commercial cinema, but…’

Captain Miller box office collection day 2: Dhanush film sees little drop, earns Rs 6.75 crore

India's biggest flop actor, worked in 9 films in 13 years, all were super flop, he is now...

HomeIndia

India

BJP has made Ram Mandir an issue: Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Congress not attending Pran Pratishtha event

The senior Congress leader said that even our Shankaracharyas (religious guru) will not be attending the Ram Mandir event which shows that the reason for not attending it is important.

Latest News

ANI

Updated: Jan 13, 2024, 11:53 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Even as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attacked the Congress for not attending the Ram Mandir event at Ayodhya, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that it was the BJP that had made the event into an issue. "It was the BJP which made it (Ram Mandir) an issue which has led to this problem," Gehlot said speaking to ANI.

The former Chief Minister said that since everyone has faith in the Lord Ram and has welcomed the Supreme Court's verdict the government and the trust should have acted appropriately. "The Ram Mandir is the centre of everyone's faith. The Supreme Court had given its verdict and the differences were solved peacefully. People from every religion, caste, and class welcomed this step. The government and the trust should have acted appropriately," Gehlot said.

The senior Congress leader said that even our Shankaracharyas (religious guru) will not be attending the Ram Mandir event which shows that the reason for not attending it is important. 

"When they politicised the event and took decisions, our Shankaracharyas, who are at the top of Sanatan Dharma and guide us, said they will not attend the event. This has become such an issue that all Shankarachariyas say they will boycott this event. If the Shankaracharyas are saying so, it has its own importance," Gehlot said.

Gehlot said that the BJP should have taken everyone into confidence while planning the event as Ram Mandir is for the public. "They (BJP) should not have let it become such a controversy. If Ram Mandir is of everyone, the Supreme Court's decision came for everyone, they should have taken all castes, religions, classes, and political parties into confidence," the former Chief Minister said.

Gehlot said that inviting the opposition parties to an event conceptualised based on the BJP is not the right decision and opposition party leaders cannot attend it. 

"The entire event has been conceptualised based on the BJP and the RSS. Even Prabandhankar (enlightener) is a BJP worker. If you are inviting political parties in such an environment, it is not right...Since this program has turned into an RSS-BJP event, how can leaders from the Congress go? Why should the Congress president, Sonia Gandhi, and Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury go to an RSS-BJP event?" he said.

Ashok Gehlot said that no one needs permission to go to a temple and the way Prime Minister Narendra Modi is steering the country is not right. "Does anyone need permission to go to a temple? If anyone goes to a temple, mosque, gurudwara, church, does he need to seek anyone's permission? Everyone has belief in Lord Ram. The arrogance with which the NDA government is functioning, the way Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah is steering the country, is not right. So we say that democracy is under threat, the Constitution is under attack...," he said.

The Congress has turned down the invitation for the 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla, scheduled later this month in Ayodhya, calling it an event of the BJP and RSS.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IIT grad who worked with Google, then built Rs 4300 crore company

Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra set to begin from Manipur today

Mukesh Ambani makes grand entry in 100 billion dollar club, Reliance Industries’ market cap now 18390000000000…

Dhruv Jurel earns maiden call-up as India announce squad for first two Tests against England; no Ishan, Shami

Guntur Kaaram box office collection day 2: Mahesh Babu film sees 70% drop, collects Rs 13 crore

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE