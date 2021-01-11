Headlines

Bird flu scare: Delhi, Uttar Pradesh among 10 states to confirm outbreak - Check complete list here

The outbreak of bird flu has been confirmed in Kerala, Rajasthan, MP, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat, UP, Delhi, Uttarakhand and Maharashtra.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 11, 2021, 07:34 PM IST

The Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying on Monday (January 11) said that bird flu has been confirmed in 10 states so far, including Delhi. The department said that the time has come to increase surveillance around water bodies, live bird markets, zoos and poultry farms. "Till January 11, 2021, Avian Influenza has been confirmed in 10 states of the country," the department dairying said in a statement.

The outbreak of bird flu has been confirmed in Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Uttarakhand and Maharashtra.

The Centre has directed the state governments to build awareness among the public and refrain from spreading misinformation on avian influenza. "States/ UTs have been requested to increase surveillance around water bodies, live bird markets, zoos, poultry farms, etc. Along with proper disposal of the carcass, and strengthening of biosecurity in poultry farms," it said.

It is learnt that the states have been asked by the Centre to maintain adequate stock of PPE kits and accessories required for culling operations. 

In a related development, ICAR- NIHSAD has confirmed the death of crows and migratory/wild birds in Tonk, Karauli, Bhilwara districts of Rajasthan as well as Valsad, Vadodara and Surat districts of Gujarat. Further, the death of crows was confirmed in Kotdwar and Dehradun districts of Uttarakhand. In Delhi, crows and ducks, respectively, were reported dead in New Delhi and Sanjay lake areas.

On Monday, the Delhi Animal Husbandry Department confirmed that all the samples sent to a laboratory in Bhopal have tested positive for bird flu.

"Samples sent to Bhopal lab from Delhi test positive for bird flu," the Department`s Director Rakesh Singh told news agency IANS. The Delhi Development Authority has already closed Hauz Khas Park, Dwarka Sector 9 Park, Hastsal Park, and Sanjay Lake as a precautionary measure.

It is to be noted that avian flu has already killed 900 chickens in Muramba village of Maharashtra's Parbhani district. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has called an emergency meeting on Monday at 5 pm to discuss the state of bird flu in the state.

