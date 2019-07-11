Bihar: Speeding truck runs over wedding party in Lakhisarai; 8 dead, 6 injured

After eight people were killed and six others injured in a major road accident late last night at Halsi Bazar in Lakhisarai in Bihar, a group of agitated locals blocked a portion of the road near Ambedkar Chowk demanding immediate compensation regarding the matter.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Manish Kumar and Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Murli Prasad Singh reached the spot with police support from the Halsi Police Station to try to defuse the situation.

At least eight people were killed and six were injured on Thursday after a speeding truck coming from the direction of Lakhisarai lost control and reportedly ran over a wedding party near Halsi Bazar.

According to SDM Murli Prasad Singh, the party, coming from Garhi Bishanpur village in Nagar Police Station area, was accompanying the groom who was set to marry the granddaughter of Nakat Manjhi, a resident of Halsi Town. "The speeding truck lost control, hit an electric pole and then ran the party over, killing three groomsmen and five of the bridal party right on the spot," he said.

The deceased have been identified as Manjit Kumar, Nakat Manjhi, Muskan Kumari, Umesh Manjhi, Rajiv Manjhi, Dhanraj Manjhi, Shambhu Manjhi, and Gore Manjhi.

Apart from this, several persons including Karku Manjhi, Sannu Manjhi, Ritik Manjhi, Karpuri Manjhi and Matru Manjhi were injured. They have been rushed to the Sadar Hospital and the Halsi Primary Health Care Centre at Lakisarai, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

SDM Singh further said that the driver of the truck had fled the site after the incident, leaving the truck behind, which the police have now seized.

Halsi police are conducting further investigations into the matter. More details are to emerge.