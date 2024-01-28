Twitter
'Jijaji stage pe hai': Taapsee Pannu's hilarious reaction to Nick Jonas' concert at Lollapaloola India 2024 goes viral

This actress was a star at 15, faced backlash after having kid with married superstar, quit films, lost all money, now..

Invisible, dull, always switching allegiances, Arun Mashettey is Bigg Boss 17's least deserving finalist | Opinion

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

'Jijaji stage pe hai': Taapsee Pannu's hilarious reaction to Nick Jonas' concert at Lollapaloola India 2024 goes viral

This actress was a star at 15, faced backlash after having kid with married superstar, quit films, lost all money, now..

Invisible, dull, always switching allegiances, Arun Mashettey is Bigg Boss 17's least deserving finalist | Opinion

India

Bihar Politics: Nitish Kumar resigns as CM, to form govt again with BJP support

Nitish Kumar met the Governor at Raj Bhavan and told him, "We have decided to sever ties with the mahagathbandhan in the state."

ANI

Updated: Jan 28, 2024, 12:21 PM IST

Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) national president Nitish Kumar arrived at the Raj Bhavan in Patna and handed over his resignation to Governor Rajendra Arlekar on Sunday. 

Calling on the Governor at Raj Bhavan, Nitish told him, "We have decided to sever ties with the Mahagathbandhan in the state".

The development comes amid a deafening buzz that Nitish would rejoin the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), bringing an end to the 'Mahagathbandhan' rule in the state.

The fast-changing political events in the state were triggered by a social media post from former CM and RJD chief Lalu Yadav's daughter, Rohini Acharya, in which she took a swipe at the JD(U) saying that while the 'socialist party' styles itself as progressive, its ideology shifts with the changing wind patterns.

If Nitish crosses over, it would mark the fourth time that he would be switching sides. In the Bihar Assembly of 243, the RJD has 79 MLAs; followed by the BJP at 78; JD(U) at 45, Congress at 19, the CPI (M-L) at 12, CPI(M) and CPI at 2 each, and the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular)'s at 4. Another two seats are with the AIMIM and an Independent.

Earlier, in a fresh post, Rohini Acharya said her fight against 'communal forces' will continue till death."Our fight against the communal forces will continue till our last breath," she posted on X.

