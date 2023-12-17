Bihar horror: Tension erupts after mutilated body of temple's priest surfaces

According to the officials, the deceased, who vanished a week ago, was last seen on Monday leaving the temple in Manjha village in the Danapur district.

In a horrifying incident, the dead body of a local temple employee was found in Gopalganj, Bihar, with severe injuries. The locals' outcry seemed to have erupted when the heinous situation was discovered. According to the officials, the deceased, who vanished a week ago, was last seen on Monday leaving the temple in Manjha village in the Danapur district.

Swarn Prabhat, the superintendent of police in Gopalganj, reported that the body was discovered on Saturday. It is rumoured that he served as the temple's priest. He worked as a caretaker and would often spend the night in the temple, as per police. Residents claim to have last seen him leaving the temple after locking its gate on Monday night. An inquiry will yield more information, according to Prabhat.

The SP responded, "We must await the post-mortem report before addressing these queries," when asked about claims of bullet injuries found on the body, eyes removed, and wounds on the private parts.

Regarding the potential cause of the murder, Prabhat mentioned that there was a land dispute at the temple. "Every possible avenue is being investigated in this case, and the offenders will be apprehended as soon as possible," he continued.

A group of villagers protested the killing of a local resident by staging a rally on a highway early in the morning, according to Sub-Divisional Police Officer Pranjal Tripathi. According to Tripathi, an attack and damage occurred against a police party that had arrived at the location.

However, things were quickly brought under control, and a formal complaint has been made regarding the occurrence. "Those responsible for the assault on police officers will be apprehended and identified," he stated.

The Nitish Kumar government came under fire from the opposition BJP, who said that the murder was evidence of "jungle raj" in Bihar. In a statement, former Bihar BJP president and Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai claimed, "Criminals wander around without fear due to the backing they get from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav."

According to the statement, the BJP will work to make sure that justice is served and stands with the grieving family members. In the upcoming elections, Rai said, "the people of Bihar will punish the government."

(With inputs from PTI)