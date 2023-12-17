Headlines

'Like an old club, set members don't want to let go of the grip': Jaishankar takes dig at UN Security Council

Bihar horror: Tension erupts after mutilated body of temple's priest surfaces

Watch: Hardik Pandya’s interview from IPL 2023 goes viral, praises MS Dhoni’s CSK over MI

Year Ender 2023: 5 most biggest moments of the year that went viral online

'Don't want anything, just hand over my daughter's body': Victim's father outside blast-hit Nagpur factory

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Hardik Pandya’s interview from IPL 2023 goes viral, praises MS Dhoni’s CSK over MI

Year Ender 2023: 5 most biggest moments of the year that went viral online

Bangladesh clinch maiden U19 Asia Cup title after defeating UAE by 195 runs

10 low-budget Indian films that tasted success at box office

Indian bowlers to take 5-wicket haul vs South Africa in ODIs

10 richest families in World in 2023; check Ambani family's rank

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Parliament Security Breach: Who Is BJP MP Pratap Simha Who Gave Lok Sabha Passes To Intruders?

Chandrayaan 3 to Atiq Ahmed, What are the top searches on Google in India 2023?

Aishwarya Sharma calls Ankita Lokhande useless creature during catfight in Bigg Boss 17: ‘Pati ke dimaag pe naachne...'

Vishal Bhardwaj opens up on his regrets about Kangana Ranaut, Saif Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor's Rangoon: 'I should have...'

Arijit Singh says AR Rahman was the first to use auto-tune in India: ‘When you really listen to his songs...'

HomeIndia

India

Bihar horror: Tension erupts after mutilated body of temple's priest surfaces

According to the officials, the deceased, who vanished a week ago, was last seen on Monday leaving the temple in Manjha village in the Danapur district.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 17, 2023, 07:17 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a horrifying incident, the dead body of a local temple employee was found in Gopalganj, Bihar, with severe injuries. The locals' outcry seemed to have erupted when the heinous situation was discovered. According to the officials, the deceased, who vanished a week ago, was last seen on Monday leaving the temple in Manjha village in the Danapur district.

Swarn Prabhat, the superintendent of police in Gopalganj, reported that the body was discovered on Saturday. It is rumoured that he served as the temple's priest. He worked as a caretaker and would often spend the night in the temple, as per police. Residents claim to have last seen him leaving the temple after locking its gate on Monday night. An inquiry will yield more information, according to Prabhat.

The SP responded, "We must await the post-mortem report before addressing these queries," when asked about claims of bullet injuries found on the body, eyes removed, and wounds on the private parts.

Regarding the potential cause of the murder, Prabhat mentioned that there was a land dispute at the temple. "Every possible avenue is being investigated in this case, and the offenders will be apprehended as soon as possible," he continued.

A group of villagers protested the killing of a local resident by staging a rally on a highway early in the morning, according to Sub-Divisional Police Officer Pranjal Tripathi. According to Tripathi, an attack and damage occurred against a police party that had arrived at the location.

However, things were quickly brought under control, and a formal complaint has been made regarding the occurrence. "Those responsible for the assault on police officers will be apprehended and identified," he stated.

The Nitish Kumar government came under fire from the opposition BJP, who said that the murder was evidence of "jungle raj" in Bihar. In a statement, former Bihar BJP president and Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai claimed, "Criminals wander around without fear due to the backing they get from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav."

According to the statement, the BJP will work to make sure that justice is served and stands with the grieving family members. In the upcoming elections, Rai said, "the people of Bihar will punish the government."

(With inputs from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet 22-year-old batsman, GT's star, makes India debut in IND vs SA 1st ODI

Bengaluru techie falls victim to online scam, loses Rs 68 lakh while trying to sell bed on OLX

Indian Navy counter hijacking incident in Arabian Sea, here's how

Arijit Singh says AR Rahman was the first to use auto-tune in India: ‘When you really listen to his songs...'

Man drives car from passenger seat, viral video stuns internet

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE