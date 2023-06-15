Search icon
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar jumps onto footpath as 2 bikers almost hit him, know what happened

When two motorcyclists broke through Nitish Kumar's security protection, the chief minister himself jumped onto the footpath in an attempt to protect himself.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 01:07 PM IST

Nitish Kumar (File Photo)

When Nitish Kumar, the chief minister of Bihar, went for his customary morning walk in Patna today, there was a significant security breakdown.

The incident occurred as the Chief Minister was walking from his residence to Circular Housing on Circular Road. Witnesses claimed that an unidentified motorbike managed to get past the security barrier and access Circular Road, where Nitish Kumar usually takes his morning stroll.

To safeguard his safety, Nitish Kumar was compelled to quickly leap off the road onto the pavement. The security team caught the rider.

“The chief minister himself jumped onto the footpath trying to save himself from any harm when two youths rashly driving their motorcycle entered into his security cover while he was taking a morning walk near Circular Road, the area where several politicians including former CM Rabri Devi live”, a police officer aware of the developments said.

Further investigations are being conducted as the area's CCTV footage is being analysed.

(Also Read: Cyclone Biparjoy: Delhi, Rajasthan to witness rainfall, high tides seen in Mumbai, Gujarat)

 

