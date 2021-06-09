Big relief for contractual employees, govt to give full salary during lockdown

All such contractual employees who had to stay home during the lockdown will be considered as 'on duty'.

Amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the central government has taken an important decision. The contractual employees working in different ministries of the Government of India affected will be given full salary from April 1 to June 30, 2021. Due to the lockdown, the contractual employees had to stay at homes.

As per an order of the Central Government, all such contractual employees who were in homes during the second wave of COVID-19 will be considered as 'on duty'. Instructions have been issued to all the ministries in this regard.

On Tuesday, the Center has also sent a letter to the state governments citing the shortage of officers. It has been said in this letter to recommend more officers at the level of Deputy Secretary, Director and Joint Secretary for central deputation. The letter has asked not to recommend the names of such officers who are going to be promoted, as it becomes necessary to send such officers back soon.

The letter issued by the Ministry of Personnel read, "It should be ensured that only the names of such officers are sent who are present for the entire tenure under the Central Employees Scheme."

Deputy Secretary / Director under the Central Staffing Scheme (CSS) and above officers are appointed in the Ministries/Departments of the Central Government.