Bhopal Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: Election in Bhopal parliamentary constituency was held on May 12 in the sixth phase of general elections. It was one of the most closely watched Lok Sabha contests as it was Congress' senior leader and former state chief minister Digvijaya Singh versus BJP's Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur.

The polling in the 6th phase of Lok Sabha election was held in 59 constituencies across 7 states.

Bhopal Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: Live updates

Bhopal LS Results 2019 Madhya Pradesh: Sadhvi Pragya defeats Digvijaya Singh by a margin of 364822 votes

04:30 pm: Sadhvi Pragya leading with 716188 votes

11:30 am: Sadhvi Pragya leading by a margin of 55.65% votes

10:00 am: Sadhvi Pragya maintains lead, Digvijaya Singh trailing

9:00 am: Sadhvi Pragya takes early leads

Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency profile

The contest in Bhopal was certainly one of the most important elections in 2019.

Candidates of both the parties invoked religious sentiments of the people and proceeded ahead with a similar style of campaign to lure voters. For Sadhvi Pragya, an accused in 2008 Malegaon blast case and is out on bail, said that it's a 'dharma yudha' for her to contest against Digvijaya Singh.

On the other hand, for Digvijaya Singh, reports brought that it wasn't a natural selection for him but since CM Kamal Nath wanted him to contest from a tough seat, he contested from Bhopal. Going by previous elections results, Congress has not registered a win here in the past 30 years and is considered as a BJP bastion.

To intensify the campaign, BJP president Amit Shah, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Sadhvi Pragya held a roadshow in the city of lakes hoping to add a boost to Sadhvi Pragya's campaign.

While Digvijaya Singh was seen marching with sadhus on the city streets with the support of hundreds of Sadhus. The march was led by former BJP leader Namdeo Das Tyagi aka Computer Baba. There are a total of 19.5 lakh voters in Bhopal, out of which, 3.5 lakh Brahmins, 2 lakh Kayastha, 4.5 lakh are Dalits, 4 lakh are Muslims and 1.25 lakh Kshatriyas.

Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency has a total of 8 assembly segments which include Berasia (SC), Bhopal Uttar, Narela, Bhopal Dakshin-Paschim, Bhopal Madhya, Govindpura, Huzur and Sehore.

Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates

BJP: Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur

Congress: Digvijaya Singh

Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency results in 2014, 2009 and 2004



2014

Winning candidate: Alok Sanjar (BJP)

Losing candidate: PC Sharma (Congress)

2009

Winning candidate: Kailash Joshi (BJP)

Losing candidate: Surendra Singh Thakur (Congress)

2004

Winning candidate: Kailash Joshi (BJP)

Losing candidate: Sajid Ali (Congress)

Elections in Madhya Pradesh were held in 4 phases: Here is the date-wise break of when the polling was held in all the seats in Madhya Pradesh:

April 29 (4th phase): Balaghat, Chhindwara, Jabalpur, Mandla, Shahdol, Sidhi (6 seats)

May 06 (5th phase): Betul, Damoh, Hoshangabad, Khajuraho, Rewa, Satna, Tikamgarh (7 seats)

May 12 (6th phase): Bhind, Bhopal, Guna, Gwalior, Morena, Rajgarh, Sagar, Vidisha (8 seats)

May 19: (7th phase): Dewas, Dhar, Indore, Khandwa, Khargone, Mandsour, Ratlam, Ujjain (8 seats)

In 2014, riding on Modi wave, the BJP bagged 27 out of the total 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh while only 2 seats were won by the Congress party.

Out of 29 Lok Sabha seats, 4 have been reserved for Scheduled Castes and 6 are reserved for Scheduled Tribes in Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh has a total of 5,14,68,032 voters out of which 2,68,42,970 are male and 2,46,23,639 female. While 1,423 voters belong to the third Gender.

Lok Sabha election 2019 were held in 7 phases.