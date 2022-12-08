Bharatbhai Veljibhai Solanki, Gujarat Congress candidate, ties noose around neck, alleges EVM tampering

Image by @solanki_inc

Congress candidate from Gandhigram Assembly Constituency Bharatbhai Veljibhai Solanki tried to commit suicide inside the counting hall by tying a piece of cloth as a noose around his neck. Bharatbhai Veljibhai Solanki also alleged tampering with EVM.

The Congress candidate trailed by more than 30,000 votes against his nearest rival and Bharatiya Janata Party, BJP candidate Malti Kishore Maheswari. He has alleged that while some EVMs were not sealed properly, signatures were missing from others.

Solanki sat on a Dharna with some of his followers inside the counting hall demanding action. When no action was taken, he allegedly tried to commit suicide by tying a piece of cloth around his neck. He was stopped by his supporters. According to the rules of the Election Commission, candidates along with their representatives are allowed inside the counting hall.

In the Gujarat Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) retains power for a seventh consecutive term. BJP has won 156 seats in the house of 182 seats. Congress wins 17 seats and Aam Admi Party (AAP) at six seats. The Gujarat assembly election 2022 results are in line with the predictions of exit polls. PM Modi expressed his happiness over the results of the assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh in 2022 and thanked party members and supporters for the overwhelming victory.

After the historic win, PM Modi thanked BJP workers and supporters for the massive win and Twitter, "Thank you Gujarat. I am overcome with a lot of emotions seeing the phenomenal election results. People blessed politics of development and at the same time expressed a desire that they want this momentum to continue at a greater pace. I bow to Gujarat’s Jan Shakti."

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is all set to take oath as CM on December 12.