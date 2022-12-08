Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022: Congress set to return to power as trend of alternating governments continues

File Photo

The counting of votes for the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections is still ongoing, however, the Congress party has inched closer to victory, safely crossing the halfway mark to form the government in the hill state. Congress is slated to win 40 of 68 seats, having won 39 and leading on one. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won 18 seats and is leading on 7. Independents have won 3 seats and AAP failed to open its account in the state.

In terms of vote share in Himachal, Congress is only marginally ahead of the BJP having 43.90 percent of votes compared to 42.99 percent of its arch-rival. Others have garnered a 10.4 percent vote share in the hill state.

READ | Himachal Pradesh Election Results LIVE 2022: Congress wrests Himachal from BJP, crosses majority mark of 35 seats

In Churah, BJP got 32,095 votes and won by a margin of 2,642 votes. In Bharmour, BJP secured 30,336 votes and won by a margin of 5,172 votes. In the Chamba constituency, Congress logged a victory by a margin of 7,782 votes. In Dalhousie, BJP won by a margin of 9,918 votes. Congress won Bhattiyat constituency by a margin of 1,567 votes. The party won Lahaul Spiti seat by a margin of 1,616 votes. Here the party got 9,948 votes.

In Nurpur constituency, BJP got 44,132 votes and won by a margin of 18,752 votes. Congress emerged victorious in Indora seat by a margin of 2,250 seats. In Fatehpur, Congress got 33,238 votes and won by a margin of 7,354. In Jawali seat, Congress logged a victory by a margin of 3,031 seats. The party secured 38,243 votes in the seat.

BJP won Sukah seat by 6,802 votes. In Jaisinghpur, Congress won by a margin of 2,696 votes. Congress won the Dehra seat by a margin of 3,877 votes. It got 22,997 votes here. BJP managed to win the Jaswan seat with a margin of 1,789 votes. BJP got 22,658 votes here. In Dharamshala, Congress got 27,323 votes and won by a margin of 3,285 while the party emerged victorious in Palampur by a margin of 5,328 votes.

READ | Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022: BJP eyes record seventh term in Gujarat, changing 'riwaaz' in Himachal

In Kangra constituency, BJP leads by a margin of 19,834 votes. Congress won the Nagrota constituency with a margin of 15,892 votes. In Shahpur, Congress won by a margin of 12,243 votes. The party won the Bajinath constituency with a margin of 29,338 votes.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Himachal Pradesh outgoing Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur tendered his resignation conceding defeat in the state with the latest trends predicting Congress is set to form government in Himachal Pradesh.

Outgoing Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur reached Raj Bhawan in Shimla to tender his resignation to Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar. Thakur said that he would never stop working for the development of people and would go to Delhi if called

The Congress, which had not projected a Chief Ministerial candidate in the hill state, is planning a meeting of its MLAs in Chandigarh with some of its leaders apprehending "poaching" attempts by the BJP.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday said Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra has contributed to the party's performance in the hill state.