Gujarat Assembly Election Results 2022: BJP sets record, win 156 seats of 182, credit historic win to PM Modi

BJP wins the Gujarat Assembly Elections with 156 seats for the seventh consecutive term.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 08, 2022, 07:56 PM IST

Gujarat Assembly Election Result 2022 | Photo: PTI

Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) retains power in Gujarat for a seventh consecutive term. BJP has won 156 seats in the house of 182 seats. Congress wins 17 seats and Aam Admi Party (AAP) at six seats. The Gujarat assembly election 2022 results are in line with the predictions of exit polls. PM Modi expressed his happiness over the results of the assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh in 2022 and thanked party members and supporters for the overwhelming victory.

After the historic win, PM Modi thanked BJP workers and supporters for the massive win and Twitter, "Thank you Gujarat. I am overcome with a lot of emotions seeing the phenomenal election results. People blessed politics of development and at the same time expressed a desire that they want this momentum to continue at a greater pace. I bow to Gujarat’s Jan Shakti."

Read: Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: 'I bow to Gujarat’s Jan Shakti,' PM Modi thanks supporters for historic win

Amit Shah, a minister in the Union, has also expressed his gratitude for the Gujarati people's unwavering support. Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that projects that were "taken away" from Maharashtra have contributed to getting the huge vote count. 

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is all set to take oath as CM on December 12. Addressing a press conference, CM Patel said, "The people of Gujarat have once again reposed faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP leadership. If the masses of Gujarat have elected the BJP, then we have to live up to their expectations."

"The people of Gujarat have rejected the anti-national elements in this election and have voted for the BJP's track record of development in the state," he said. Paatil said, "The AAP never thought about Gujarati Asmita and was never able to connect with the psyche of the Gujarati people."

"All anti-Gujarati forces have been defeated...The Congress must introspect as to why they are losing public support," he said.

