Tiger 3 release, review live updates: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif-starrer YRF Spy Universe film opens to amazing response

Diwali 2023: Happy Diwali wishes, greetings in 30 different languages

Watch: ‘Beta, aap neeche aaiye, main apki baat..,' Dramatic scenes at PM Modi's Hyderabad rally

Woman's sensational dance to 'Softly' sets the internet on fire, viral video

Tiger 3 box office prediction day 1: Salman Khan-starrer may fail to beat Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, can earn Rs 40 crore

India

Watch: ‘Beta, aap neeche aaiye, main apki baat..,' Dramatic scenes at PM Modi's Hyderabad rally

PM Modi had to interrupt his speech for a moment after he noticed a young woman climbing a structure on which lights were fixed in the Parade Grounds.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 12, 2023, 07:14 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had to interrupt his speech after he noticed a young woman climbing a structure where lights were fixed in the Parade Grounds for his rally in Hyderabad. PM Modi was in the city to address a gathering organised by the Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS). 

In between his speech, PM Modi noticed the young woman making the risky climb and then repeatedly requested her to come down. The PM said that the condition of electric wires appeared to be not good and that it may short-circuit.

When the woman tried to convey something to PM Modi, he said in Hindi, “Beta, I will listen to you. Please come down and sit. It may short-circuit. This is not correct. I came for you people. There is no use doing such things.” 

 

 

Rajya Sabha MP K Laxman, who was translating the PM’s speech, made the same request to the woman in Telugu. When police were contacted about the incident, a senior official said that they are verifying it. 

During the address, PM Modi also consoled MRPS founder Krishna Madiga, who was in tears and hugged him. MRPS is a community organisation of Madigas. It is one of the largest constituents of Scheduled Castes in Telugu states.

 

 

(Inputs from PTI)

