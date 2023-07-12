Headlines

Bengaluru CEO, MD murder: How internal rivalry, jealousy led to twisted killing; chilling Instagram post reveals details

A chilling Instagram post uploaded by the alleged killer of the CEO and MD of a Bengaluru broadband company shed more light on the brutal murder.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 09:10 PM IST

The managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of a private broadband company in Bengaluru, Karnataka were brutally murdered by three men, and the twisted story of jealousy and rivalry shook the nation.

The brutal murder took place earlier this week, when Aironics Media Private Limited MD Phanindra Subramanyam, 36, and CEO Vinu Kumar, 47, were stabbed to death inside their office space, leading to revelations about internal rivalry in the company.

After the brutal murder, the police ended up arresting three accused – Santosh, Shabarish aka Felix, and Vinay Reddy. The police also brought in for questioning Arun Kumar, who is the owner of rival broadband company G-Net, where the deceased used to work.

The murder conspiracy unfolded when the police discovered that both the victims of the murder used to work for G-Net, but left the company due to internal rivalry. It has also been discovered that Felix, the prime accused of the murder, was a former employee of Phanindra.

Vinu and Phanindra used to work for Arun Kumar at G-Net but quit after a major rivalry, prompting more employees from the company to follow in their footsteps and join Aironics Media, which soon started succeeding, prompting jealousy from the head of their former company.

Further, police have said that Felix was a former employee of G-Net under Phanindra, but was fired by the victim due to some internal differences. Due to this, Felix held a grudge against the Aironics CEO and allegedly hacked his former employer to death.

Before allegedly committing the crime, Felix uploaded a post on Instagram on his alleged profile ‘joker_felix_rapper’. He wrote on Instagram stories, “This planet peoples always flatters and cheaters. So I hurt this planet peoples. I hurt only bad peoples; I never hurt any good people.”

Further, the real motive behind the murder is being investigated by the Bengaluru police, and three people have been taken into custody yet.

READ | Prominent Karnataka Jain monk Muni Kamkumar Nandi Maharaj murdered: Report

