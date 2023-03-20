Bengaluru autorickshaw drivers on strike today, know why

Bengaluru autorickshaw driver strike | Photo: PTI

Autorickshaw drivers in Bengaluru are on strike today (March 20) in protest against private bike taxi aggregators functioning in the city. Over two lakh autorickshaws will remain off roads starting from Sunday midnight to Monday midnight, Adarsh Auto and Taxi Drivers’ Union president M Manjunath said.

The union has one of the largest membership of autorickshaw drivers in Karnataka's state capital. As per PTI report, the autorickshaw drivers will also take out a march from Bengaluru City Railway Station to the Chief Minister's House.

"We will observe a 24-hour strike starting from Sunday midnight. Our agitation is against the illegal operation of bike taxis operating in the city," Manjunath told PTI.

He claimed the state transport department viewed bike taxis as illegal but yet the drivers are operating on the city roads with impunity. Manjunath also said 21 autorickshaw drivers’ associations have come together against the bike taxis.