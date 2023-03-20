Delhi to Jaipur in just 3 hours through Delhi-Jaipur Vande Bharat Express: Check ticket price, launch date

Delhi-Jaipur Vande Bharat Express train to be launched in March (File photo)

The Centre has announced a new semi-high-speed Vande Bharat Express train between the capital and Rajasthan, which will majorly cut down the travel time between Delhi and Jaipur by three hours. The Delhi-Jaipur Vande Bharat Express is set to be India’s 11th such train.

As per media reports, the Delhi-Jaipur Vande Bharat train is set to be launched before April and is expected to be functional for passengers in the next month. However, the exact date of the launch of the train has not been revealed yet.

The new Delhi-Jaipur Vande Bharat Express is reportedly ready and will be reaching Jaipur by March 24, expected to be inaugurated in the last week of this month. The Railway Ministry has said that the train will be up and running before March 31, though the exact date of the same is not confirmed.

While travelling by road, the distance between Jaipur and Delhi can be covered in a span of 6 hours. Through the new Vande Bharat Express train, this travel time will be cut in half and commuters will be able to reach Jaipur in just three hours.

According to recent media reports, this new Delhi-Jaipur Vande Bharat train will run for six days a week. While the stops and the route of the train will be revealed by the Railway Ministry shortly, it is expected that the train will make a stop in Gurugram, Haryana.

The price of the tickets for the Vande Bharat Express train is not confirmed, but it is expected that the Delhi-Jaipur tickets will cost around Rs 850 to Rs 1000 for one side. The facilities will also be high-tech and sublime for all the passengers.

Currently, the Vande Bharat Express trains across the country can run at the speed of 160 kmph, and have been running on 10 routes, making this the 11th train in the country.

