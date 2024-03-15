Twitter
Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee discharged, to be under ‘close monitoring’ after getting stitches

Chief Minister of West Bengal reported to our hospital today around 7.30 pm with a history of a fall within the vicinity of her home due to some push from behind.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Mar 15, 2024, 06:51 AM IST

The director of the state-run SSKM hospital, Manimoy Bandyopadhyay, shared a major health update on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who suffered a deep gash on her forehead after a fall at her residence in Kolkata's Kalighat.

Speaking to media persons on Thursday, the SSKM director informed that Mamata was discharged after receiving treatment for her injury.He said the chief minister was admitted to the hospital with a "history of (a) fall within the vicinity of her home due to some push from behind".The hospital director informed further that doctors administered three stitches on her forehead and another on the nose."

Chief Minister of West Bengal reported to our hospital today around 7.30 pm with a history of a fall within the vicinity of her home due to some push from behind. She had a cerebral concussion and had a sharp cut over her forehead and nose, which was bleeding profusely," Manimoy Bandyopadhyay said while addressing reporters outside the hospital."Initially, she was assessed by HoD neurosurgery, HoD medicine and the cardiologist of our institute, as it was important that her vitals were stabilised. 

Three stitches were applied on the forehead and one on the nose and the required dressing was done. Examinations including ECG, CT scan, etc were done. Medical personnel provided their opinion in this regard," he said.He said that though the chief minister was advised to stay in the hospital, she 'preferred to go home'."She was advised to remain admitted for observation but preferred to go home. She will continue to be under close watch and will continue to have the treatment as per the advice of the team of doctors," the hospital director said, adding, "She will again be assessed tomorrow and subsequent treatment will be decided accordingly.

"Earlier in the day, the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) informed that Banerjee sustained a 'major injury' to her forehead after a fall at her residence in Kolkata's Kalighat on Thursday.

The AITC also shared Mamata's pictures from the hospital bed, with a deep cut on her forehead and blood dripping down her face."Our chairperson Mamata Banerjee sustained a major injury. Please keep her in your prayers," read the statement by the ruling Trinamool Congress on X.After receiving word of the TMC chief's fall and injury, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished her a speedy recovery. "I pray for a quick recovery and the best health for Mamata Didi," PM Modi posted on X.

Several leaders across the party lines also wished the TMC chief a swift recovery and good health.Taking to his official X handle, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi posted, "Wishing Mamata-ji strength and a very swift recovery."Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, too, posted from his X handle, "I wish the best of health and complete recovery to West Bengal Chief Minister and Founder Chairperson, AITMC, Mamata Banerjee."The BJP's state chief Sukanta Majumdar posted on X. 

"Wishing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee a speedy recovery. Our prayers are with her for a quick return to good health."Several other leaders, including Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal, also prayed for Banerjee's speedy recovery.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI/Reuters/PTI) 

