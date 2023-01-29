Beating Retreat Ceremony 2023: Know programme list, drone show timings, where to watch online

Beating Retreat 2023 will take place on January 29 evening (File photo)

Exactly three days after the Republic Day 2023 celebrations took place in Delhi, the Beating Retreat ceremony 2023 will be conducted on January 29 to conclude the festivities of January 26. The Beating Retreat 2023 is set to have a wide array of programmes and shows.

The Beating Retreat ceremony in the country officially denotes the end of the Republic Day celebrations. Beating Retreat 2023 will take place on January 29 evening, and is organized by the Section D of the Ministry of Defence.

The Beating Retreat ceremony 2023 will be conducted by the three wings of the Indian military – Army, Navy and Air Force – on Sunday evening on Kartavya Path, which was formerly known as Rajpath. The venue of the beating retreat is Raisina Hills.

Programmes in Beating Retreat 2023

The Beating Retreat 2023 ceremony will take place on Vijay Chowk on Kartavya path on the evening of January 29, and will be performed by the bands of the Indian Navy, Indian Army and the Indian Air Force.

President Droupadi Murmu will arrive for the beating retreat ceremony along with her Presidential Body Guard (PBG), which will then proceed to give the national salute. After this, the national anthem will be played.

The programmes during the Beating Retreat ceremony include playing the national anthem by the Army developed the ceremony of display by the massed bands in which Military Bands, Pipe and Drum Bands, Buglers and Trumpeters from various Army Regiments.

Further, the bands of the Navy and the Air Force will play several popular songs such as the National Song of India Vande Mataram and Mahatma Gandhi’s favourite song Vaishnava Jana To.

Beating Retreat 2023 drone show

The Beating Retreat 2023 will witness the country’s biggest Drone Show, comprising 3,500 indigenous drones. The drone show will light up the evening sky over the Raisina hills, weaving myriad forms of national figures/events through smooth synchronisation.

It will depict the success of the startup ecosystem, and the technological prowess of the country’s youth and pave the way for future path-breaking trends. The drone show will be organised by Botlabs Dynamics. For the first time, a 3D anamorphic projection will be organised during Beating Retreat Ceremony on the facade of the North and South Block.

Beating Retreat 2023: When and where to watch online

The Beating Retreat ceremony 2023 will take place on the evening of January 29 at around 4 pm. The event can be viewed by people who purchased tickets in advance, or by those sitting at home. People will be able to stream the Beating Retreat 2023 through the social media channels of Doordarshan TV.

