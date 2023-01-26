Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

WATCH: Beating Retreat ceremony held at Attari-Wagah Border on 74th Republic Day

Four-legged soldiers of the Border Security Force also joined in the beating retreat on Republic Day 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 26, 2023, 06:15 PM IST

WATCH: Beating Retreat ceremony held at Attari-Wagah Border on 74th Republic Day
Photo: ANI

The beating retreat ceremony took place at the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab's Amritsar on Thursday in celebration of India's 74th Republic Day. On Republic Day 2023, the beating retreat ceremony came to an end at the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab's Amritsar after numerous cultural activities.

Participating in the ceremony were the four-legged soldiers of the Border Security Force (BSF). Attari-Wagah border crossing witnessed a remarkably uplifting and impressive ambience as the BSF dog squad participated in the ceremony. Since 1959, the ritual has been a daily military drill for Pakistan Rangers and India's Border Security Force (BSF).

Watch the Republic Day 2023 beating retreat ceremony:

 

 

Just prior to the beating retreat ceremony, a sizable crowd gathered at the Attari-Wagah border, singing and dancing the Indian National Flag and performing other patriotic acts with much enthusiasm. The national flags of both nations are lowered at the border just before dusk as part of the iconic tradition known as the Beating Retreat.

The BSF soldiers marched forward, carrying the national flag with pride as they did so. Numerous organised cultural activities took place as part of the Beating Retreat ceremony.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Move over Anveshi Jain and Flora Saini, Mastram star Kamalika Chanda is sure to be your favourite seductress
Why is National Tourism Day celebrated on January 25? Know five interesting facts about the day
Kylian Mbappe birthday: Know Mbappe’s workout routine, abs workout, diet plan
5 times Bigg Boss host Salman Khan shared heartwarming moments with family of contestants
Meet Honey Singh's rumoured girlfriend Tina Thadani, here's all you need to know
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Tripura Board Exam dates 2023: TBSE releases date sheet for class 10th, 12th at tbse.tripura.gov.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.