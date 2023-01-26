WATCH: Beating Retreat ceremony held at Attari-Wagah Border on 74th Republic Day

Photo: ANI

The beating retreat ceremony took place at the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab's Amritsar on Thursday in celebration of India's 74th Republic Day. On Republic Day 2023, the beating retreat ceremony came to an end at the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab's Amritsar after numerous cultural activities.

Participating in the ceremony were the four-legged soldiers of the Border Security Force (BSF). Attari-Wagah border crossing witnessed a remarkably uplifting and impressive ambience as the BSF dog squad participated in the ceremony. Since 1959, the ritual has been a daily military drill for Pakistan Rangers and India's Border Security Force (BSF).

Watch the Republic Day 2023 beating retreat ceremony:

— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2023

Just prior to the beating retreat ceremony, a sizable crowd gathered at the Attari-Wagah border, singing and dancing the Indian National Flag and performing other patriotic acts with much enthusiasm. The national flags of both nations are lowered at the border just before dusk as part of the iconic tradition known as the Beating Retreat.

The BSF soldiers marched forward, carrying the national flag with pride as they did so. Numerous organised cultural activities took place as part of the Beating Retreat ceremony.