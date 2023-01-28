Beating Retreat 2023: Sky to illuminate with country's biggest light and drone show at Vijay Chowk

Ahead of the `Beating the Retreat` ceremony, a light and drone show was organised at Vijay Chowk in the national capital on Saturday. Earlier on Saturday, a full dress rehearsal for the ceremony was held at Vijay Chowk. Indian tunes based on Indian Classical Ragas will be the flavour of the 'Beating the Retreat' ceremony this year which will be graced by President and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Droupadi Murmu at Vijay Chowk in the national capital on January 29.

According to the Ministry of Defence, 29 captivating and foot-tapping Indian tunes will be played by the music bands of the Army, the Navy, the Air Force and the State Police and the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF). Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will also be present in the ceremony.