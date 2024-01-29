Twitter
Beating Retreat 2024 today: When and where to watch live stream; all you need to know

The Beating the Retreat Ceremony is a notable tradition held annually at Vijay Chowk on January 29.

Shweta Singh

Updated: Jan 29, 2024, 06:05 AM IST

On Friday, the world was treated to a spectacular display of the Republic Day parade along Kartavya Path in Delhi. The week-long celebration of Republic Day will culminate in the Beating the Retreat Ceremony at Vijay Chowk, Delhi, on January 29.

President Droupadi Murmu will preside over this year's Beating the Retreat ceremony, a significant event that will feature a grand fanfare comprising 29 tunes inspired by classical ragas. Bands from the Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, and CAPFs will come together to perform these tunes. The ceremony will be attended by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The Beating the Retreat Ceremony is a notable tradition held annually at Vijay Chowk on January 29. The President of India, accompanied by the 'President’s Bodyguards' (PBG) in a cavalry unit, serves as the Chief Guest. The ceremony commences with the PBG giving the National Salute, followed by the National Anthem and the unfurling of the Indian National Flag. Military bands, pipes and drums bands, buglers, and trumpeters from various Army Regiments participate in the event.

Originating in the early 1950s, the ceremony was developed by Major Roberts of the Indian Army. This year's ceremony will also feature a spectacular Drone Show, showcasing 3,500 indigenous drones lighting up the sky over Raisina Hills.

For those unable to attend in person, the live telecast of the Beating the Retreat ceremony on January 29 can be watched on the Doordarshan National YouTube channel or on DD News. This allows people to witness the grandeur of the ceremony from the comfort of their homes.

 

 

 

