Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Shashtri's brother Shaligram Garg arrested, know why

Bagheshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Shashtri's brother Shaligram Garg has been arrested by the Chattarpur Police and has been presented in front of the court.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 02, 2023, 04:08 PM IST

Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Shashtri's brother Shaligram Garg arrested, know why
Bagheshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Shashtri's brother Shaligram Garg arrested

Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Shashtri's brother Shaligram Garg has been arrested by the police, according to media reports. Garg was arrested by the Chhatarpur Police and will be presented in front of the court shortly.

According to media reports, Bageshwar Dham chief's brother Shaligram Garg was arrested by the police soon after an objectionable video of him went viral on social media.

In the video, Garg was seen getting in a ruckus with a Dalit family and abusing several members of the family. According to police reports, Shaligram Garg was inebriated at the time of this incident, and was also waving a gun while fighting with the Dalit family.

The police said that they will be taking Shaligram Garg into custody soon and he will be presented in front of the court regarding the matter. Reacting to this incident, Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Shashtri said that the law will take its course as it will.

According to the police reports, there was a wedding ceremony taking place inside the home of the Dalit family, and Shaligram Garg reached the ceremony in an inebriated state. Reportedly, there was a dispute over a song.

READ | 'Godman' Dhriendra Shastri's brother booked for allegedly pointing gun at a wedding function in Madhya Pradesh

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Shraddha Kapoor turns heads as she stuns in yellow outfit, interacts with fans
In pics| Mallika Sherawat burns the internet with her sizzling hot bikini photos
Valentine's Day 2023: From DDLJ to Jab We Met, perfect romantic movies to binge-watch with your partner
Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul wedding: Diana Penty, Krishna Shroff, Anshula Kapoor arrive at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse
Meet Ishita Advani, Sidharth Malhotra's sister-in-law, who is as glamorous as Kiara Advani, see pics
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 621 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 2
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.