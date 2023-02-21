'Godman' Dhriendra Shastri's brother booked for allegedly pointing gun at a wedding function in Madhya Pradesh

Photo via Zee News

Self-styled 'Godman' Dhriendra Shastri's brother Shaligram Garg has been booked for allegedly using abusive language, pointing a gun, and threatening the father of a Dalit girl during a wedding function in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur.

Bamitha Police has filed an FIR against Shaligram Garg under sections 294, 323, 506, and 427 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as well as the SC/ST Act.

The matter pertains to a viral video, in which Shaligram Garg can be seen using abusive language and pointing a gun during the wedding function on February 11 in Gadha village of Chhatarpur district. A Facebook user shared the video.

After being shared on Facebook, the video went viral on social media. In the video, Garg could be seen pushing an unidentified man at the wedding and threatening to shoot him. He could also be seen with a cigarette in his mouth, hurling verbal abuses at the man.

Garg allegedly also threatened the complainant. The police had received a complaint from the girl's father, after which a police team was constituted to investigate the video. The police said that efforts are being made to arrest the accused.

Post the incident, Chhatarpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Sachin Sharma said, "After the video came to our notice, we have formed an investigation team. Action will be taken after we ascertain who the man in the video is and where did the incident happen."