Planning air travel? Know what is the safest seat on a plane and why

Not many people are faced with the question while booking a flight that which chosen seat will protect them in case of an emergency. Most people, while booking a plane seat, look for their utmost comfort, legroom, or convenience. Many also try and get a seat in the front row to get down from the plane as soon as it lands.

It is also true that not many people want to get middle seats in the last row, however, a survey says that statistically, these seats are the safest on the plane.

It is important to note that air travel in itself is the safest mode of transportation. As per the US National Safety Council's analysis of census data, the chances of dying in a plane are about 1 in 205,552, compared with 1 in 102 in a car.

Which seat is the safest during air travel?

According to a TIME investigation, looking at 35 years of aircraft accident data, the middle rear seats of an airplane had the lowest fatality rate of 28% as compared to 44% for the middle aisle seats.

Let's look at this logically, sitting near the exit row will help you get down the plane faster if there is no fire on the side. However, the wings of a plane carry fuel, so the middle exit rows are out of the question.

If you are close to the front of the airplane, you will be impacted before the ones in the back. This leaves the last exit row. Now, why the middle seats are better because they provide a buffer by having people on either side.