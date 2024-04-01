Twitter
Azamgarh Lok Sabha constituency, UP: Know candidates list, voting date, present MP and more

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav won the seat in 2019. However, in 2022, he vacated the seat to contest UP Assembly elections.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Apr 01, 2024, 05:00 PM IST | Edited by : Prashant Tamta

Azamgarh Lok Sabha constituency is one of the key seats in Uttar Pradesh, which send 80 MPs to the lower house of Parliament. The constituency in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh has been historically dominated by Yadavs. The constituency comprises five legislative Assembly seats -- Gopalpur, Sagri, Mubarakpur, Azamgarh and Mehnagar (SC).

Voting in Azamgarh Lok Sabha constituency

Voting in Azamgarh Lok Sabha constituency will take in sixth phase on May 12 along with other 13 seats in UP. Polling in 80 seats in UP will take in all seven phases.  

Azamgarh Lok Sabha constituency candidate's list

This time, Samajwadi Party and Congress jointly nominated Dharmendra Yadav to contest the 18th Lok Sabha Elections from Azamgarh seat. He will contest against incumbent BJP MP Dinesh Lal Yadav, popularly known as Nirahua.

Azamgarh Lok Sabha constituency in 2019

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav defeated BJP candidate and Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav, with a margin of 2.6 lakh votes. However, in 2022, Akhilesh Yadav vacated the seat to contest the UP Assembly elections. Later in 2022, BJP's Dinesh Lal Yadav defeated Dharmendra Yadav of SP.

Amid Modi wave in 2014, late Mulayam Singh Yadav, former SP chief, defeated then incumbent BJP MP Ramakant Yadav by a margin of 63,000 votes.

