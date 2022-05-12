"Strangulation of justice": Azam Khan receives opponent Mayawati's support

Mayawati called the alleged victimization of the minorities in BJP-led states "sad".

Lucknow: Mayawati, the chief of Bahujan Samaj Party, on Thursday came to the aid of her political opponent, Azam Khan, as she called his incarceration a "strangulation of justice". Attacking the Yogi Adityanath government, she said the BJP has been targeting the poor people, tribals, Dalits and Muslims. She also called out harassment of political opponents in the state. Azam Khan, a Samajwadi Party leader and lawmaker from UP's Rampur, has been lodged in the Sitapur jail for over two years over a host of charges, including corruption.

Mayawati called the alleged victimization of the minorities in BJP-led states "sad". In Uttar Pradesh and other BJP-ruled states, like the Congress, the manner in which poor, Dalits, tribals and Muslims are being harassed by making them victims of atrocities and fear is very sad," she tweeted in Hindi.

"In this sequence, the matter of continuous hateful and terror (like) action by the UP government against its opponents and keeping senior MLA Mohammad Azam Khan in jail for about two-and-a-half years is in the news which, in the eyes of the people, is strangulation of justice," she added.

Azam Khan, a former minister in the Samajwadi Party government, on Wednesday got bail in a case of illegal possession of property. He has received bail in 88 out of 89 cases against him and will be freed if he gets bail in the last case.

Also read: 'Dream to become CM or PM, not President': Mayawati rebuts Akhilesh Yadav

According to media reports, Khan is upset with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Meanwhile, Yadav has said the UP government doesn't want Azam Khan to come out of jail.

With inputs from PTI