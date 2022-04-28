'Dream to become CM or PM, not president': Mayawati rebuts Akhilesh

Responding to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's barb that Bahujan Samaj Party played the role of BJP's B-team in the recently held Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections and its chief Mayawati would likely bag the presidential post for it, the BSP supremo said she dreams about becoming the chief minister of the state or the prime minister of the country, not the president. She added that by suggesting her name for the presidential race, Yadav was trying to clear his path to the post of UP chief minister.

"I can dream of becoming the Uttar Pradesh CM again or the PM, but not the President of the country. Samajwadi Party (SP) is responsible for BJP's win in UP. SP is dreaming of making me the country's president so that their path to the UP CM post is clear," she was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

The President of India is the ceremonial head of the state. He/she also holds the ceremonious post of the Supreme Commander of the Indian Armed Forces. However, all effective executive powers regarding national defence reside with the Union Cabinet headed by the prime minister. The president usually acts on the recommendations of the central government.

Yadav, alluding to the BSP's absolute decimation in UP polls, said on Wednesday: "BSP has transferred its votes to the BJP in the Uttar Pradesh polls. Now it will be interesting to see whether the BJP makes Mayawati President or not, in return."

In UP, Yogi Adityanath retained power with a thumping majority as the BJP won 255 seats with a vote share of 41.29 per cent. The Samajwadi Party was the distant second but it managed to bump up its seat count as well as vote share. Mayawati's BSP could win only one seat against 22 in 2017. Her party's vote share also dropped by over 9 percent points.

Yadav and Mayawati had entered an alliance for the 2019 general elections. They parted ways after their lackluster performance in Uttar Pradesh, where the BJP won most seats.