Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration: Sonia Gandhi, Kharge, Adhir Ranjan won't attend ‘RSS/BJP event’, says Congress

Headlines

Nepal cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane sentenced to jail, to stay behind bars for…

Man announces big Rs 200000 crore plan, follows Mukesh Ambani's Rs 120000 crore investment, he will...

Good Samaritan: Autorickshaw driver sacrifices earnings for sake of customer’s lost laptop

Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, son Azad sing Ek Hazaron Mein for Ira Khan at her sangeet ceremony, see viral video

Telangana woman arrested for murder of transgender husband by hiring contract killers

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Nepal cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane sentenced to jail, to stay behind bars for…

Man announces big Rs 200000 crore plan, follows Mukesh Ambani's Rs 120000 crore investment, he will...

Good Samaritan: Autorickshaw driver sacrifices earnings for sake of customer’s lost laptop

7 hot drinks to boost immunity in winters

5 superfood for joint pain relief

8 health benefits of cutting sugar from your diet

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Israel-Hamas War: Israeli Forces Kill 3 Palestinians, Run Over Body In West Bank's Tulkarm

'This Is What Justice Feels Like, I Can Breathe Again' Bilkis Bano On Supreme Court Verdict

COVID-19 In India: 605 New Cases And Four Deaths In The Last 24 Hours In India

Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, son Azad sing Ek Hazaron Mein for Ira Khan at her sangeet ceremony, see viral video

Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon-starrer 'impossible love story' titled Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, release date out

Meet Dheepesh Bhatt, once Shah Rukh's co-star, quit acting, now coaches stars, trained Ranbir for Animal, Aamir for...

HomeIndia

India

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration: Sonia Gandhi, Kharge, Adhir Ranjan won't attend ‘RSS/BJP event’, says Congress

In a statement, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh questioned the motive behind the inauguration of the "incomplete" temple by the leaders of the BJP and the RSS.

Latest News

PTI

Updated: Jan 10, 2024, 04:53 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Congress on Wednesday announced that party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury have "respectfully declined" the invitation to attend the Ram Temple consecration ceremony, alleging that it has been made into a "political project" by the BJP and the RSS for "electoral gain".

In a statement, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh questioned the motive behind the inauguration of the "incomplete" temple by the leaders of the BJP and the RSS.

Last month, Congress President and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Gandhi and Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Chowdhury received the invitation to attend the inauguration ceremony of the Ram temple at Ayodhya to be held on January 22, 2024.

"Lord Ram is worshipped by millions in our country. Religion is a personal matter. But the RSS/BJP have long made a political project of the temple in Ayodhya. The inauguration of the incomplete temple by the leaders of the BJP and the RSS has been obviously brought forward for electoral gain," Ramesh said.

"While abiding by the 2019 Supreme Court judgment and honouring the sentiments of millions who revere Lord Ram, Shri Mallikarjun Kharge, Smt. Sonia Gandhi and Shri Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury have respectfully declined the invitation to what is clearly an RSS/BJP event," the Congress general secretary in-charge communications said.

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    ED raids 7 locations linked to Uddhav faction MLA Ravindra Waikar in Rs 500 cr hotel scam

    This actress became overnight star, married at peak of her career, rejected Raj Kapoor film, career got ruined...

    Javed Akhtar slams Yash Chopra's Jab Tak Hai Jaan for this reason; adds Sridevi, Madhuri Dixit didn't get...

    Meet Ramya R, got job with record-breaking package, not from IIT, IIIT, VIT, NIT, her salary is...

    Lakshadweep: How to reach, entry permits, flights and more for Indian citizens

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

    Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

    Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

    Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

    Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE