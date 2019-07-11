Ayodhya case: SC seeks status report on mediation meetings in a week

Headlines

Sikkim: Congress accuses Centre of being unresponsive towards people in disaster-hit state

Brief history of India-Israel relations, impact of Israel-Hamas war

IND vs AFG, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Afghanistan match 9

Eng vs Ban: England beat Bangladesh by 137 runs to register first win in World Cup 2023

Nushrratt Bharuccha recalls hiding in shelter, crying while stuck in Israel during Hamas attack: 'The final 36 hours...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sikkim: Congress accuses Centre of being unresponsive towards people in disaster-hit state

Brief history of India-Israel relations, impact of Israel-Hamas war

IND vs AFG, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Afghanistan match 9

7 Indian foods to eat during loose motion

World mental health day: 7 Tips to keep your mind healthy and calm

Top 10 medical colleges in India; check fees

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

Israel Hamas War: Tension escalates in India after 18,000 stranded Indians in Israel Seek Help

Israel Hamas War: Conflict turns deadly; Hamas threatens to kill hostages after Israel attacks Gaza

World Mental Health Day 2023 : Is binge eating a mental disorder?

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

Nushrratt Bharuccha recalls hiding in shelter, crying while stuck in Israel during Hamas attack: 'The final 36 hours...'

Author Kanchan Pant's directorial debut Dear Latika to be screened at MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023

HomeIndia

India

Ayodhya case: SC seeks status report on mediation meetings in a week

On that day if the Committee informs the Court that mediation must close as nothing is working out, the court will fix the case for hearing on July 25

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 11, 2019, 11:16 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Supreme Court on Thursday sought the latest status report with regard to the ongoing mediation proceedings in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid Ayodhya land dispute case within a week.
A five-judge constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, requested former apex court judge Justice (Retd) F M I Kalifulla, chairperson of the three-member mediation panel, to submit the report by July 18 and said the court would pass further orders on the same date.

On that day if the Committee informs the Court that mediation must close as nothing is working out,  the court will fix the case for hearing on July 25. It is not clear as of now whether it will be a day to day hearing.

The Hindu side was unanimous in seeking hearing of the matter to resume claiming that mediation cannot settle the matter. However,  the Muslim side appeared satisfied with the mediation and claimed that the application moved by a Hindu plaintiff in a suit was aimed to intimidate them.

In this scenario, the Court felt it appropriate to ask the Committee of Mediators itself as on May 10 the Court had given time to the Committee to present its final report by August 15.The order was passed by a five judge bench of CJI Ranjan Gogoi, Justices SA Bobde,  DY Chandrachud,  Ashok Bhushan,  S Abdul Nazeer.

With agency inputs

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

5 Best earphones you can buy at Amazon Great Indian Festival under Rs 1000!

People 'crossing borders' to escape rent in one of world's richest nations

'Problem with Congress is that...': BJP MP reacts strongly after CWC passes resolution supporting Palestine

NZ vs NED, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for New Zealand vs Netherlands match 6

Caste Census: A ray of light instead of shooting in the dark

MORE

MOST VIEWED

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE