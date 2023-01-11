Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

'Jewellery, money stolen during security check at Delhi airport': Australian woman files FIR against CISF personnel

According to the woman, jewellery and cash worth Rs 50,000 were stolen at Delhi airport during the screening process.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 11, 2023, 04:54 PM IST

'Jewellery, money stolen during security check at Delhi airport': Australian woman files FIR against CISF personnel
'Jewellery, money stolen during security check at Delhi airport': Australian woman files FIR against CISF personnel | Photo: Zee Media Bureau (Image for representation)

Authorities have filed a complaint in response to an Australian woman's allegations that unidentified CISF officer stole jewellery and foreign currency. According to the woman, jewellery and cash worth Rs 50,000 were among the stolen items from her bag. At Delhi airport, she was reportedly transferred from the international to the domestic terminal when the incident occurred during an X-ray inspection.

40-year-old Akeshni Singh Gour experienced this unfortunate situation on August 11 while travelling on an Air India flight from Sydney to Delhi and then taking a connecting flight to Hyderabad. She flew to India to attend her father-in-law's funeral.

She claimed that the entire incident was the result of a crime involving several officials who exploited my vulnerability by knowing a mother travelling alone with two young children (ages 3 and 7), both of whom were exhausted after a 15-hour flight.

READ | CBI raids 50 locations in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana in Food Corporation of India-linked corruption case

On January 4, a police report (FIR) was filed regarding the incident. Gour claimed that she discovered the theft once she arrived in Hyderabad and that she had a strong suspicion that security staff were involved because, throughout the entire trip, her bag had only been out of her sight during the screening.

She contacted the aviation authorities, and on December 30 she got an email inviting her to join the investigation from SHO IGI Airport.  Apoorv Pandey's office, which serves as the CISF's public relations officer, stated that they are investigating the situation.

Akeshni recalled that she used five trays for the X-ray screening: three for her backpacks, one for her suitcase, and one more for her laptop. She went through the screening process and came out the other side with her kids. She noted, “I picked all the stuff and later saw the one tray with the backpack going onto the other side where those bags with questionable items go.”

READ | Guest rams car through hotel's lobby over 'missing laptop', WATCH viral video

"I walked to the other side and the officer asked me for my boarding pass and I said the boarding pass is in that bag itself. He then asked me to take that out which I did as it was sitting right on top," she further added. When the officer asked her to leave after inspecting the X-ray screen, she didn't think anything of it. She did, however, find it odd that he didn't even inspect the bag.

(With inputs from PTI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Hot photos that prove Disha Patani looks irresistibly sexy in bodycon
Hina Khan spreads sparkle in lace lehenga, see pics
Anushka Sharma wraps up Jhulan Goswami's biopic Chakda Xpress, cricketer gives final clap to end film's shoot
Happy Birthday Salman Khan: From college dropout to Bollywood star, a look at journey of controversy's favourite child
Ratan Tata’s birthday 2022: Know the 5 most expensive things owned by Tata
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi: Cash van security guard shot dead outside ICICI Bank ATM, Rs 8 lakh looted
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.