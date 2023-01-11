'Jewellery, money stolen during security check at Delhi airport': Australian woman files FIR against CISF personnel | Photo: Zee Media Bureau (Image for representation)

Authorities have filed a complaint in response to an Australian woman's allegations that unidentified CISF officer stole jewellery and foreign currency. According to the woman, jewellery and cash worth Rs 50,000 were among the stolen items from her bag. At Delhi airport, she was reportedly transferred from the international to the domestic terminal when the incident occurred during an X-ray inspection.

40-year-old Akeshni Singh Gour experienced this unfortunate situation on August 11 while travelling on an Air India flight from Sydney to Delhi and then taking a connecting flight to Hyderabad. She flew to India to attend her father-in-law's funeral.

She claimed that the entire incident was the result of a crime involving several officials who exploited my vulnerability by knowing a mother travelling alone with two young children (ages 3 and 7), both of whom were exhausted after a 15-hour flight.

On January 4, a police report (FIR) was filed regarding the incident. Gour claimed that she discovered the theft once she arrived in Hyderabad and that she had a strong suspicion that security staff were involved because, throughout the entire trip, her bag had only been out of her sight during the screening.

She contacted the aviation authorities, and on December 30 she got an email inviting her to join the investigation from SHO IGI Airport. Apoorv Pandey's office, which serves as the CISF's public relations officer, stated that they are investigating the situation.

Akeshni recalled that she used five trays for the X-ray screening: three for her backpacks, one for her suitcase, and one more for her laptop. She went through the screening process and came out the other side with her kids. She noted, “I picked all the stuff and later saw the one tray with the backpack going onto the other side where those bags with questionable items go.”

"I walked to the other side and the officer asked me for my boarding pass and I said the boarding pass is in that bag itself. He then asked me to take that out which I did as it was sitting right on top," she further added. When the officer asked her to leave after inspecting the X-ray screen, she didn't think anything of it. She did, however, find it odd that he didn't even inspect the bag.

