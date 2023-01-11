Search icon
Guest rams car through hotel's lobby over 'missing laptop', WATCH viral video

Chinese man reportedly lost his cool and recklessly drove his sports car through a Shanghai hotel's doors and into the lobby.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 11, 2023, 03:57 PM IST

Guest rams car through hotel's lobby over 'missing laptop', WATCH viral video | Photo: Twitter/@Byron_Wan

After his laptop went missing, a hotel guest in Shanghai, China, went a little overboard. On social media, a video of a man smashing his sports car through a hotel's lobby doors has gone viral. After a spat with staff members regarding the missing laptop, a Chinese man reportedly lost his cool and recklessly drove his sports car through a Shanghai hotel's doors and into the lobby, creating a scene.

Videos of the white car ripping the glass doors of the Shanghai hotel off, reversing, and then breaking into the lobby were posted on social media. According to the local police, the incident happened on Tuesday morning. The man driving the car has been identified as a 28-year-old man named Chen who got into a fight with the hotel staff over the theft of his laptop while he was a guest there.

In a statement published on their Weibo social media account, it was reported that no one was hurt in the incident and added that Chen had been detained till further additional investigation. The laptop was stolen, according to hotel staff, who discovered it outside the building. As confused onlookers questioned one another about what was happening, the car, a convertible with its top up, can be seen hurtling hastily around the main lobby in the video.

 

 

Before seemingly making its way to the exit, the car slammed into a further set of doors before crashing into a door frame and coming to a stop with its emergency lights. Hotel staff attempted to stop the driver, and yelled at the driver as they pounded on the car to break the window to grab the keys.

Delhi: Cash van security guard shot dead outside ICICI Bank ATM, Rs 8 lakh looted
