Guest rams car through hotel's lobby over 'missing laptop', WATCH viral video

After his laptop went missing, a hotel guest in Shanghai, China, went a little overboard. On social media, a video of a man smashing his sports car through a hotel's lobby doors has gone viral. After a spat with staff members regarding the missing laptop, a Chinese man reportedly lost his cool and recklessly drove his sports car through a Shanghai hotel's doors and into the lobby, creating a scene.

Videos of the white car ripping the glass doors of the Shanghai hotel off, reversing, and then breaking into the lobby were posted on social media. According to the local police, the incident happened on Tuesday morning. The man driving the car has been identified as a 28-year-old man named Chen who got into a fight with the hotel staff over the theft of his laptop while he was a guest there.

In a statement published on their Weibo social media account, it was reported that no one was hurt in the incident and added that Chen had been detained till further additional investigation. The laptop was stolen, according to hotel staff, who discovered it outside the building. As confused onlookers questioned one another about what was happening, the car, a convertible with its top up, can be seen hurtling hastily around the main lobby in the video.

On Jan 10 a car crashed into the lobby of Jinling Purple Mountain Hotel Shanghai in Lujiazui, Pudong after the driver, a guest at the hotel, had a spat with hotel staff over his notebook computer which purportedly went missing in his room. pic.twitter.com/ExOaAPTtJK January 11, 2023

Before seemingly making its way to the exit, the car slammed into a further set of doors before crashing into a door frame and coming to a stop with its emergency lights. Hotel staff attempted to stop the driver, and yelled at the driver as they pounded on the car to break the window to grab the keys.