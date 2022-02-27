Assembly Election 2022: Uttar Pradesh to vote for 692 candidates across 61 constituencies today

Uttar Pradesh will vote in its fifth phase of the Assembly elections 2022 today (February 27) which will take place in 61 constituencies across 12 districts. The important constituencies include Ayodhya, Amethi, Tiloi, Salon (SC), Jagdishpur (SC) and Chitrakoot.

As per reports, over 2.24 crore people will vote in the fifth phase for 692 candidates.

Notably, polling will begin at 7 am and end at 6 pm.

Some of the districts that are going to poll in the fifth phase are - Sultanpur, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Barabaki, Bahraich, Shravasti, Gonda, Ayodhya, Amethi and Raebareli.

Some of the key candidates in the fifth phase are Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister, Keshav Prasad Maurya contesting from the Sirathu assembly seat, Jansatta Dal leader Raghuraj Pratap Singh and Union minister Anupriya Patel's mother and Apna Dal (K) leader Krishna Patel.

Voting for the first four phases has already been concluded for a total of 231 seats. The last two phases will take place on March 3 and 7. However, counting for the assembly polls 2022 will take place on March 10.