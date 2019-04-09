Trending#

Assam: Man thrashed and forced to eat pork for selling beef, police promises action

The incident happened in Biswanath district.


Updated: Apr 9, 2019, 10:23 AM IST

A person in Assam's Biswanath district was thrashed and forced to eat pork for allegedly selling beef. He is currently in hospital and Assam police is looking to track down the culprits. 

According to Zee Media inputs, the person has been identified as Shaukat Ali. He runs a business of supplying beef to hotels. The incident took place on Monday, when a mob surrounded him and later thrashed him. After the video went viral on social media, Assam Police swung into action. They promised strict action on Twitter. 

As per the latest information, two FIRs have been lodged. One is a suo moto case by the police, second FIR was lodged based on the complaint of Shaukat Ali’s family members. He has suffered injuries and was rushed to a hospital. He was also forced to eat pork by the men who thrashed him. 

The transcripts of the video that is going around are along these lines:  How are you carrying beef? Do you have a license?  Are you a Bangladeshi?  Is your name on the NRC?

Reacting to this incident, Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted: 

 Owaisi asked Assam CM Sonowal to take action and said that he's 'obliged to protect the lives of everyone who lives in Assam'. He also pointed out that beef consumption is legal in Assam. Biswananth district is part of Tezpur Lok Sabha constituency which is slated to poll on 11th April. 