Assam: Man thrashed and forced to eat pork for selling beef, police promises action

A person in Assam's Biswanath district was thrashed and forced to eat pork for allegedly selling beef. He is currently in hospital and Assam police is looking to track down the culprits.

According to Zee Media inputs, the person has been identified as Shaukat Ali. He runs a business of supplying beef to hotels. The incident took place on Monday, when a mob surrounded him and later thrashed him. After the video went viral on social media, Assam Police swung into action. They promised strict action on Twitter.

An FIR has been registered at @BiswanathPol PS vide Case no. 80/ 2019 u/s 143/ 341/ 325/ 294(a)/ 295-A/ 153- A(b)/ 384 IPC. Investigators are on the job to apprehend the culprits. https://t.co/uWqGpNJgJW — Assam Police (@assampolice) April 8, 2019

As per the latest information, two FIRs have been lodged. One is a suo moto case by the police, second FIR was lodged based on the complaint of Shaukat Ali’s family members. He has suffered injuries and was rushed to a hospital. He was also forced to eat pork by the men who thrashed him.

The transcripts of the video that is going around are along these lines: How are you carrying beef? Do you have a license? Are you a Bangladeshi? Is your name on the NRC?

Reacting to this incident, Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted:

I know many people who feel they’re desensitized because of the number of lynchings in the last 5 years. I am not, each video infuriates me & saddens me It’s irrelevant that beef is legal in Assam, lynching an innocent old man is illegal in every part of India https://t.co/aqx8LqQjki — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) April 8, 2019

Not that one needs to say this, but reminding @sarbanandsonwal that he’s taken an oath on something called the Constitution of India. He’s obliged to protect the lives of everyone who lives in Assam — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) April 8, 2019

Owaisi asked Assam CM Sonowal to take action and said that he's 'obliged to protect the lives of everyone who lives in Assam'. He also pointed out that beef consumption is legal in Assam. Biswananth district is part of Tezpur Lok Sabha constituency which is slated to poll on 11th April.