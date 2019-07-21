Trending#

Narendra Modi

Kulbhushan Yadav

Rahul Gandhi

Bihar floods

Kane Williamson

  1. Home
  2. India


Assailant loots petrol pump staff at gunpoint in Aligarh

A case has been registered under the relevant section of the law.


Photo: ANI

Share

Source

ANI

Updated: Jul 21, 2019, 12:04 PM IST

A bike-borne assailant robbed a petrol pump staff of Rs 2500 at gunpoint in Aligarh's Jawan area.

The incident was captured in the CCTV camera installed at the petrol pump on Saturday.

"Three bike-borne men went there and one of them had a gun. He looted Rs 2500 cash from the petrol pump staff," said SP, City Aligarh, Abhishek.

A case has been registered under the relevant section of the law.

"The CCTV footage is being scanned and the accused persons will be arrested soon," he added.

close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox