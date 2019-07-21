Assailant loots petrol pump staff at gunpoint in Aligarh

A bike-borne assailant robbed a petrol pump staff of Rs 2500 at gunpoint in Aligarh's Jawan area.

The incident was captured in the CCTV camera installed at the petrol pump on Saturday.

#WATCH Aligarh: A bike-borne man loots Rs 2500, at gun point, from a petrol pump staff in Jawan area. Police say, "3 bike-borne men went there, one had a gun. They looted cash from the petrol pump staff. CCTV footage is being checked, case registered, case will be solved." (20.7) pic.twitter.com/gxhgb6ZCw4 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 20, 2019

"Three bike-borne men went there and one of them had a gun. He looted Rs 2500 cash from the petrol pump staff," said SP, City Aligarh, Abhishek.

A case has been registered under the relevant section of the law.

"The CCTV footage is being scanned and the accused persons will be arrested soon," he added.